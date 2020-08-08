Global  
 

MMA Star Conor McGregor Announces Engagement to Longterm Partner Dee Devlin

WorldNews Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
MMA Star Conor McGregor Announces Engagement to Longterm Partner Dee DevlinNow retired Mixed Martial Arts star Conor McGregor has long cited his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, as an inspiration and supporter. The two have two children together and have now announced their intention to get married. ......
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: 'What a birthday': Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin are engaged!

'What a birthday': Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin are engaged! 00:54

 Conor McGregor has revealed that he and longtime partner Dee Devlin are engaged after he proposed during her birthday celebrations.

Conor McGregor Conor McGregor Irish mixed martial arts fighter

Pacquiao says no formal talks to fight McGregor

 Senator Manny Pacquiao said there have been no discussions to fight either Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar Conor McGregor or reigning World Boxing..
WorldNews

