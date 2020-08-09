|
Warriors' Green fined for breaking NBA anti-tampering rules
Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is fined $50,000 (£38,300) by the NBA under anti-tampering rules for remarks about Devin Booker.
