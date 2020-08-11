Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 protocols, life after Philip Rivers, social justice: 'Hard Knocks' storylines to watch

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
For the first time in the history of the HBO series "Hard Knocks," two NFL teams will be profiled in the Rams and Chargers. Here's what to watch.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Philip Rivers Philip Rivers American football quarterback


HBO HBO American pay television network

Actor Jonathan Majors on playing war veteran in HBO series, "Lovecraft Country"

 The new HBO series "Lovecraft Country" follows Atticus Freeman, played by actor Jonathan Majors, on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America to find his missing..
CBS News

'Succession' star Nicholas Braun on shock Emmy nomination

 Actor Nicholas Braun, who plays the deceptively astute underdog Cousin Greg on HBO's "Succession," says he was primed to congratulate his co-stars the morning..
USATODAY.com

WarnerMedia undergoes major reorganization as HBO Max gets higher priority

 Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Two of WarnerMedia’s top executives, Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly, are leaving the company as CEO Jason Kilar begins..
The Verge

'Lovecraft Country' review: In HBO's horror series, America's racism is the real monster

 Horrifying and wickedly smart, HBO's parable "Lovecraft Country" is a successor to "Get Out" in its melding of race and horror.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams National Football League franchise in Los Angeles, California

EFL 2019-20 recap: Leeds joy, Rooney joins Rams, empty grounds and much more

 The 2019-20 EFL season will live long in the memory, not surprising as it lasted over a year. BBC Sport looks back at the highs and lows.
BBC News

Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers National Football League franchise in Los Angeles, California

NFL's Los Angeles Chargers head coach reveals he had coronavirus

 Anthony Lynn tells team during season premiere of "Hard Knocks: Los Angeles"; says feeling like outcast was worse than physical symptoms.
CBS News

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn reveals he had COVID-19 in opening scene of 'Hard Knocks'

 It took less than five minutes into "Hard Knocks" for the vicious reality of 2020 to sink in as Chargers coach Anthony Lynn revealed he had COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

NFL champ says he was sexually abused in college

 A former University of Michigan football captain is coming forward to share his story of alleged abuse at the hands of a now-deceased sports doctor (Aug...
USATODAY.com

Hulu will stream Black-ish episode Disney controversially shelved in 2018

 ABC

In November 2017, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris wrote an episode of his Emmy-award winning ABC comedy titled “Please, Baby, Please” that..
The Verge

More than 100 Black leaders and celebrities urge Biden to pick Black woman as VP

 More than 100 prominent Black American men called on Monday for Joe Biden to pick a Black woman as his running mate, as the former vice president closes in on..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Social distancing and tracing used in buses in the Philippines [Video]

Social distancing and tracing used in buses in the Philippines

Stricter public transport guidelines are being implemented in the Philippines to prevent the spread of coronavirus after the country recorded the second most covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia breaching..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:47Published

Tweets about this