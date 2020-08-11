|
Ghislaine Maxwell complains of unusual guards and special uniform as she requests to be moved from ‘onerous’ New York jail
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell has requested to be moved from her New York prison cell amid claims that she is being watched by guards who do not appear to be “regular personnel” at the jail where she is being detained. Lawyers for Ms Maxwell, 58, have written a motion to Judge Alison Nathan asking that their client be moved into the general prison...
Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein
An arrest changed the course of 'Surviving Jeffrey Epstein'The filmmakers behind "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein" moved quickly to document when Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on federal charges that she acted as a recruiter..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump repeats baffling Ghislaine Maxwell comment during Axios interviewMost of the reaction to Donald Trump's wild interview with Axios has focused on what he said about coronavirus, and for good reason.Trump claimed the virus "is..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
President Trump Suggests Jeffrey Epstein Might've Been Killed in JailPresident Trump is doubling down on his well-wishes for alleged child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars -- his reason ... Jeffrey Epstein might've..
TMZ.com
Alison Nathan American judge
