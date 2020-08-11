Global  
 

Ghislaine Maxwell complains of unusual guards and special uniform as she requests to be moved from ‘onerous’ New York jail

Tuesday, 11 August 2020
Ghislaine Maxwell complains of unusual guards and special uniform as she requests to be moved from ‘onerous’ New York jailGhislaine Maxwell has requested to be moved from her New York prison cell amid claims that she is being watched by guards who do not appear to be “regular personnel” at the jail where she is being detained. Lawyers for Ms Maxwell, 58, have written a motion to Judge Alison Nathan asking that their client be moved into the general prison...
Ghislaine Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein

An arrest changed the course of 'Surviving Jeffrey Epstein'

 The filmmakers behind "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein" moved quickly to document when Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on federal charges that she acted as a recruiter..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump repeats baffling Ghislaine Maxwell comment during Axios interview

 Most of the reaction to Donald Trump's wild interview with Axios has focused on what he said about coronavirus, and for good reason.Trump claimed the virus "is..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well [Video]

Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well

President Donald Trump has revealed why he wished Ghislaine Maxwell well after she was arrested. Last month, when asked about Maxwell's arrest, Trump told reporters: 'I just wish her well, frankly.' According to CNN, it's because he says he doesn't want her to die in jail like her former boyfriend and alleged accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein. Trump made the remarks in an interview with "Axios on HBO" that aired Monday night.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

President Trump Suggests Jeffrey Epstein Might've Been Killed in Jail

 President Trump is doubling down on his well-wishes for alleged child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars -- his reason ... Jeffrey Epstein might've..
TMZ.com

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

New York Gun Sales Spiked in June, Study Says [Video]

New York Gun Sales Spiked in June, Study Says

The ‘New York Post’ reports that New Yorkers bought more guns this past June than any other June in the past decade.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Man punches Sesame Place worker who asked him to wear a mask

 Police say they're seeking him after he punched the 17-year-old then fled park security in a car with New York plates.
CBS News
LA school bus driver faces 'real rough time' [Video]

LA school bus driver faces 'real rough time'

As school begins again remotely for students in Los Angeles in the coming weeks, school bus drivers like John Lewis are having a tough time with the change. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:51Published

Therapy dog comforts essential workers on New York City streets

 Buddy the therapy dog can't go inside Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital any more because of visitor restrictions in place due to the pandemic. So, he's been..
CBS News

Alison Nathan American judge

Inside The New York Times’ Search for Binge-Worthy Podcasts and Serial Purchase

Inside The New York Times’ Search for Binge-Worthy Podcasts and Serial Purchase The New York Times Company’s recent deal to acquire Serial Productions for roughly $25 million is at the center of a strategy to produce a new pipeline of...
The Wrap

Deceased Massachusetts bishop accused of sexual abuse had roots in New York archdiocese

 CNA Staff, Aug 11, 2020 / 04:00 am (CNA).- Archbishop-designate Mitchell Rozanski, who will take over the Archdiocese of St. Louis this month, oversaw an...
CNA

New York’s true nursing home death toll cloaked in secrecy

 NEW YORK (AP) — Riverdale Nursing Home in the Bronx appears, on paper, to have escaped the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, with an official state count of...
SeattlePI.com


