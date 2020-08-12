Global  
 

Angelina Jolie wants her divorce case judge to be removed

WorldNews Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Angelina Jolie wants her divorce case judge to be removedAngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing divorce proceedings have become more complicated, after Jolie requested that the judge be removed....
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: Angelina Jolie wants new judge appointed to oversee Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie wants new judge appointed to oversee Brad Pitt divorce 01:05

 Angelina Jolie has requested a new private judge to oversee her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt after raising concerns about impartiality.

Angelina Jolie insists the fight for human rights and equality should not stop at U.S. border [Video]

Angelina Jolie insists the fight for human rights and equality should not stop at U.S. border

In a new essay for Time magazine, actress and special envoy for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie, has urged people to view the ongoing fight for "human rights and equality" as "one fight" taking place globally.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51

Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination for Playing Dr. Fauci on 'SNL' & More News | THR News [Video]

Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination for Playing Dr. Fauci on 'SNL' & More News | THR News

Brad Pitt received an Emmy nomination for playing Dr. Anthony Fauci on 'SNL,' 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' promoted three actors to series regulars and Phillipa Soo on that much-debated gasp her character lets out at the end of 'Hamilton.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:08
Brad Pitt to Star in David Leitch's "Bullet Train," Kanye West's Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan & More News [Video]

Brad Pitt to Star in David Leitch's "Bullet Train," Kanye West's Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan & More News

Nick Cordero died Sunday after a grueling battle with the Coronavirus, Kanye West's Yeezy received more than $2 million through the Paycheck Protection Program and Brad Pitt will lead Sony action thriller 'Bullet Train' from David Leitch.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:51

Angelina Jolie seeking removal of private judge in Brad Pitt divorce case [Video]

Angelina Jolie seeking removal of private judge in Brad Pitt divorce case

Angelina Jolie is seeking the removal of the private judge in her and Brad Pitt's divorce case, as she claims he failed to disclose his business relationships with one of Brad's attorneys.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47
Angelina Jolie's gives an intervention on global education [Video]

Angelina Jolie's gives an intervention on global education

Angelina Jolie has issued a warning that millions of children will never return to school after the coronavirus pandemic subsides unless action is taken.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 'legal matters' delayed due to Covid-19 [Video]

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 'legal matters' delayed due to Covid-19

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's court proceedings have "slowed down" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42

Angelina Jolie wants new judge in Brad Pitt divorce case after questions raised about impartiality

 Angelina Jolie has requested a new private judge to oversee her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt after raising concerns about impartiality. The Hollywood couple...
National Post

Angelina Jolie calls for removal of private judge in Brad Pitt divorce case

 Couple first filed for divorce in 2016
Independent

Angelina Jolie Wants Judge in Her Divorce Case to Be Removed

 Angelina Jolie has filed a motion with the Los Angeles Superior Court to request that the private judge who is overseeing her divorce from Brad Pitt be...
Just Jared


