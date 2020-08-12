Angelina Jolie wants her divorce case judge to be removed

Angelina Jolie insists the fight for human rights and equality should not stop at U.S. border



In a new essay for Time magazine, actress and special envoy for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie, has urged people to view the ongoing fight for "human rights and equality" as "one fight" taking place globally.

