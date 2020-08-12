|
Angelina Jolie wants her divorce case judge to be removed
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing divorce proceedings have become more complicated, after Jolie requested that the judge be removed....
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Angelina Jolie American actress
Angelina Jolie insists the fight for human rights and equality should not stop at U.S. border
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Brad Pitt American actor and film producer
Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination for Playing Dr. Fauci on 'SNL' & More News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:08Published
Brad Pitt to Star in David Leitch's "Bullet Train," Kanye West's Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan & More News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:51Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this