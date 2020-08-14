Brad Pitt's lawyers file counter-response to Angelina Jolie's request for judge's disqualification
Friday, 14 August 2020 () After months and months of reported peace between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, hostilities were once again renewed this week. It started when word got out that Angelina Jolie had filed court documents requesting the disqualification of the private judge working on their divorce case because he’s al...
According to Pitt, Judge John W. Ouderkirk has "a well-documented history with the parties to this proceeding their counsel, including, without limitation, being hand-selected by Jolie to preside over the couple's nuptials in 2014."