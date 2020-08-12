Global  
 

Media mogul and Army veteran Sumner Redstone dies at 97Sumner Redstone, who built a media empire from his family's drive-in movie chain, has died. He was 97. ViacomCBS Inc., which he lead for decades, remembered Redstone for his “unparalleled passion to win, his endless intellectual curiosity, and his complete dedication to the company.” Redstone built the company through aggressive acquisitions, but many headlines with his name focused on severed ties with wives, actors and executives. In multiple interviews, he said he’d never die. His tight-fisted grip on the National Amusements theater chain, which controlled CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. through voting stock, was passed to his daughter Shari Redstone, who battled top executives to re-merge the...
 Sumner Redstone, the hard-charging mogul who parlayed his father's New England drive-in theater business into a media empire that now flows into virtually every avenue of entertainment, has died. He was 97.

 Sumner Redstone, a titan of the entertainment industry, has died. He was 97. Redstone was chairman emeritus of ViacomCBS, and chairman and CEO of National..
 His influential entertainment empire included ViacomCBS and Paramount Pictures.
 Sumner Redstone, who built what is now ViacomCBS, created a media empire over several decades.
Viacom and CBS Chairman Emeritus Sumner Redstone, the media mogul who took his father's movie theater chain and built it into an empire that included Paramount Pictures, CBS and MTV, has died at 97, ViacomCBS and National Amusements said on Wednesday.

Billionaire media mogul Sumner Redstone has died. The former executive chairman of CBS and Viacom was 97 years old.

Sumner Redstone is remembered as a dealmaker and media empire builder. He famously coined the term "content is king!"

Billionaire media mogul Sumner Redstone has died. The former executive chairman of CBS and Viacom was 97 years old.

Media mogul and Army veteran Sumner Redstone dies at 97 Sumner Redstone, who built a media empire from his family's drive-in movie chain, has died. He was 97. ViacomCBS Inc., which he lead for decades, remembered
 Sumner Redstone, media mogul who led ViacomCBS Inc. for decades, has died at 97.
