Media mogul and Army veteran Sumner Redstone dies at 97
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Sumner Redstone, who built a media empire from his family's drive-in movie chain, has died. He was 97. ViacomCBS Inc., which he lead for decades, remembered Redstone for his “unparalleled passion to win, his endless intellectual curiosity, and his complete dedication to the company.” Redstone built the company through aggressive acquisitions, but many headlines with his name focused on severed ties with wives, actors and executives. In multiple interviews, he said he’d never die. His tight-fisted grip on the National Amusements theater chain, which controlled CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. through voting stock, was passed to his daughter Shari Redstone, who battled top executives to re-merge the...
Sumner Redstone American businessman and media magnate
Viacom (2005–2019) former American global mass media company
Shari Redstone American businesswoman
CBS Corporation former American mass media corporation
National Amusements American movie theater chain
