Why the Mauritius oil spill is so serious

BBC News Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
The location of the Mauritian oil spill means the environmental consequences of the incident could be wide-ranging
News video: Mauritius scrambles to counter oil spill from grounded ship

Mauritius scrambles to counter oil spill from grounded ship 01:42

 Residents of Mauritius stuffed fabric sacks with sugar cane leaves to createmakeshift oil spill barriers after as tons of fuel leaking from a groundedship put endangered wildlife in further peril. The government has declared anenvironmental emergency and France said it was sending help. Satellite...

Mauritius Mauritius Island country in the Indian Ocean

Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says [Video]

Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says

Most of the fuel left on a Japanese bulk carrier that has leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil off the Mauritius coast has been pumped off, ship owner Nagashiki Shipping said on Wednesday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Ship that caused Mauritius oil spill passed checks [Video]

Ship that caused Mauritius oil spill passed checks

A Japanese bulk carrier that struck a coral reef off Mauritius and has leaked at least an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil passed an annual inspection in March without any problems, Japan's ClassNK inspection body said on Tuesday. Edward Baran reports

Mauritius oil spill: Rush to pump out oil before ship breaks

 The MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef on 25 July, and has leaked oil into the ocean.
BBC News

Oil Spill that Sent This Island Into a ‘State of Environmental Emergency’ Seen from Space [Video]

Oil Spill that Sent This Island Into a ‘State of Environmental Emergency’ Seen from Space

A cracked ship off the coast of Mauritius started leaking tons of oil into the Indian Ocean, and the European Space Agency is using satellite images to monitor the situation.

Freight ship's catastrophic oil spill in Mauritius dumps 4,000 tons of oil into Indian Ocean [Video]

Freight ship's catastrophic oil spill in Mauritius dumps 4,000 tons of oil into Indian Ocean

A Japanese-owned ship heading to Brazil and carrying an estimated 4,000 metric tons of oil, ran aground on Mauritius’ southeast coast on July 25 spilling oil into the sea. The clip, filmed on..

Huge Oil Spill May Destroy Mauritius's Coral Reefs [Video]

Huge Oil Spill May Destroy Mauritius's Coral Reefs

PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS — Mauritius has declared a state of emergency after a stricken tanker began spilling tons of fuel, causing an ecological disaster among the reefs to the southeast of the island..

State of Environmental Emergency Declared as Mauritius Struggles to Contain Oil Spill

State of Environmental Emergency Declared as Mauritius Struggles to Contain Oil Spill Mauritius’ Prime Minister Praying Jugnauth has declared a state of emergency after an oil leak from a Japanese-owned vessel has effected its waters. Jugnauth...
Urgent pumping removes oil from ship grounded near Mauritius

Urgent pumping removes oil from ship grounded near Mauritius In a race against tides and time, workers pumped tons of fuel on Tuesday from a Japanese bulk carrier ship grounded in the shallow waters of Mauritius to try to...
