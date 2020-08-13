Did Brooks Koepka's comments on Dustin Johnson backfire?

Courtesy: PGA of America American Collin Morikawa holds a press conferenceafter winning the US PGA Championship in sensational fashion after a thrillingfinal round in San Francisco. Morikawa emerged from a seven-way tie for thelead in the closing stages at Harding Park by chipping in for a birdie on the14th hole and then producing a stunning eagle on the 16th by driving the greenon the 294-yard par four and holing from seven feet.
Rory McIlroy concedes he cannot use his unease at playing without crowds as anexcuse as he looks to end his lengthy major drought in the US PGAChampionship. McIlroy has struggled to perform to his best in the PGA Tour’sfan-free environment since it returned in June, recording a best finish of11th in five events since the restart.
Tiger Woods is confident he can win a 16th major title in the US PGAChampionship, despite heading into the event with just four competitive roundsunder his belt since mid-February. “Of course,” Woods answered with a smilewhen asked with the final question of his pre-tournament press conference ifhe could win at TPC Harding Park.
