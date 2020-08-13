Did Brooks Koepka's comments on Dustin Johnson backfire?

Rory McIlroy determined to thrive without crowds in bid to end major drought



Rory McIlroy concedes he cannot use his unease at playing without crowds as anexcuse as he looks to end his lengthy major drought in the US PGAChampionship. McIlroy has struggled to perform to his best in the PGA Tour’sfan-free environment since it returned in June, recording a best finish of11th in five events since the restart.

