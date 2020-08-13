Pacers hold off Rockets despite Harden's 45 points Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Myles Turner and Justin Holiday scored 18 points apiece as the Orlando, Myles Turner and Justin Holiday scored 18 points apiece as the Indiana Pacers withstood a 45-point performance from Houston star James Harden Wednesday in a 108-104 NBA victory over the Rockets FL - AUGUST 12: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers on August 12, 2020 at...


