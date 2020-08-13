Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pacers hold off Rockets despite Harden's 45 points

WorldNews Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Pacers hold off Rockets despite Harden's 45 pointsMyles Turner and Justin Holiday scored 18 points apiece as the Indiana Pacers withstood a 45-point performance from Houston star James Harden Wednesday in a 108-104 NBA victory over the Rockets. Orlando, FL - AUGUST 12: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers on August 12, 2020 at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

James Harden James Harden American basketball player


Houston Rockets Houston Rockets American professional basketball team based in Houston, Texas

NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19 [Video]

NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19

The Houston Rockets point guard says he tested positive before his team left for Orlando

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Indiana Pacers Indiana Pacers Basketball team in the National Basketball Association


Justin Holiday Justin Holiday American basketball player


Myles Turner Myles Turner American basketball player


Houston Houston Largest city in Texas

Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly calls Astros snitches in podcast

 Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly — suspended for throwing at Astros hitters — tossed another heater at Houston players over MLB's sign-stealing scandal.
USATODAY.com

Family removed from Southwest flight after 3-year-old son with autism would not wear a face mask

 A Texas woman and her family were forced off a Houston-bound Southwest flight after her three-year-old son with autism would not wear a face mask.
USATODAY.com

Oakland A's Batter Laureano Charges Astros' Dugout, Brawl Ensues

 The first actual brawl in the 2020 MLB season just unfolded before our eyes -- and lo and behold ... it was against the Houston Astros. The A's were playing..
TMZ.com

Athletics' Ramon Laureano charges Houston dugout, touching off brawl between A's and Astros

 The Athletics' Ramon Laureano touched off a benches-clearing brawl when he charged the Astros dugout in the seventh inning of their game Sunday.
USATODAY.com

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Google will show where to watch NBA or MLB games right in search

 Image: Google

Google may finally end the internet tradition of traffic-grabbing how-to-watch posts with a new search feature that will display local..
The Verge

Clippers' Patrick Beverley on Chicago gun violence: 'I am tired of losing people'

 Patrick Beverley of the Clippers left the NBA bubble July 21 to mourn the death of a close friend. He opened up about it for the first time.
USATODAY.com

NBA Spells Out Rules for Bringing Guests Into Bubble, No Tinder Randoms!

 The NBA will allow players to FINALLY bring guests into the Bubble environment in Orlando ... but not EVERYONE will be allowed in. In fact, the NO ENTRANCE list..
TMZ.com

Jubilation, anguish as race for NBA’s Western 8th seed gets as close as ever

 LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — He had just finished scoring 61 points in a needed win for his Trail Blazers. But Damian Lillard wasn’t done. He puffed out his..
WorldNews

Orlando, Florida Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida

Orlando bars ask judge to let them reopen by deeming state's shutdown order unconstitutional [Video]

Orlando bars ask judge to let them reopen by deeming state's shutdown order unconstitutional

Several Downtown Orlando bar owners are spearheading a lawsuit against the state's order closing down bars and breweries amid coronavirus concerns. The virtual court hearing is via zoom on Tuesday, August 11 at 9:15 a.m. Story: https://wfts.tv/33Pkc06

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:05Published

Pregnant Katy Perry Busts Hilarious Friday Dance Move as Orlando Bloom Laughs

 Katy Perry is a week or 2 from giving birth, which makes this video all the more impressive as she accepts Orlando Bloom's challenge to show everyone her moves...
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Chiefs coach Middendorp admits 'strange' feeling to play home matches at Orlando Stadium

 Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp says playing their remaining home matches at Orlando Stadium is a "strange" feeling.
News24

Orlando Bloom Opens Up About Getting Nude in 'Retaliation'

 Orlando Bloom is getting candid about his recent role. The 43-year-old actor talked to THR about his new movie Retaliation, including being naked in the film....
Just Jared

Mercy Drive, Signal Hill among Orlando’s most affordable apartment communities

 For those searching for a cheaper apartment or looking to upgrade regardless of price, data from apartment listings site Rent Cafe shows where to look in...
bizjournals


Tweets about this