US accuses Iran of raiding a ship in the Gulf
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
The US military on Wednesday released a video accusing Iranian forces of boarding a ship in the Arabian Gulf. US Central Command (Centcom) published footage on Twitter which it said showed the moment two Iranian ships and a helicopter overtook the ship. “Today in international waters, Iranian forces, including two ships and an Iranian "Sea King"...
