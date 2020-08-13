Global  
 

US accuses Iran of raiding a ship in the Gulf

WorldNews Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
US accuses Iran of raiding a ship in the GulfThe US military on Wednesday released a video accusing Iranian forces of boarding a ship in the Arabian Gulf. US Central Command (Centcom) published footage on Twitter which it said showed the moment two Iranian ships and a helicopter overtook the ship. “Today in international waters, Iranian forces, including two ships and an Iranian "Sea King"...
United States Central Command

