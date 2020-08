US says Iran forces board ship in international waters Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Dubai (AFP) Aug 13, 2020



Iranian forces boarded a tanker in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, using a helicopter and two ships to take over the vessel for several hours, US officials said. They also posted grainy black-and-white footage of the helicopter hovering low over the vessel and special forces personnel fast-roping onto the deck. "Today in international waters, Iranian forces, including two ship Dubai (AFP) Aug 13, 2020Iranian forces boarded a tanker in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, using a helicopter and two ships to take over the vessel for several hours, US officials said. They also posted grainy black-and-white footage of the helicopter hovering low over the vessel and special forces personnel fast-roping onto the deck. "Today in international waters, Iranian forces, including two ship 👓 View full article