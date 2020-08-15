|
US seizes Iranian fuel from ships headed to Venezuela
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Washington: The United States has seized more than 1.1 million barrels of Iranian fuel that was headed to Venezuela, officials said Friday, in a high-seas handover that blocked two diplomatic adversaries from evading US economic sanctions. The transfer of fuel from four Greek-owned ships, occurring over the past several weeks, risked igniting a tit-for-tat response from Iran. This week, an Iranian military unit briefly boarded a tanker in the Gulf of Oman in what several US officials described as a show of force - and, potentially, Tehran’s efforts to reclaim any of its fuel that might be on the ship. See also US airstrike: Who was Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Photos: Pope in UAE,...
Tehran Capital and the largest city of Iran
Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel dealTEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard vowed on Saturday that there would be dangerous consequences for the United Arab Emirates after it..
WorldNews
‘Our options are unlimited’: Iran vows tit-for-tat response if US enacts sanctions under nuclear deal it single-handedly upendedTehran has vowed a swift pushback to the US if the Trump administration moves to trigger “snapback” sanctions envisioned by the 2015 nuclear deal, arguing..
WorldNews
Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:53Published
Iran and Turkey denounce UAE over deal with IsraelTehran says deal to establish full diplomatic ties is ‘dagger in the backs of the Palestinian people’ Iran and Turkey have accused the United Arab Emirates..
WorldNews
United Arab Emirates country in Middle East
Independence Day 2020: UAE-based teacher creates portrait of Mahatma Gandhi using 5,000 recycled buttonsTo mark India's 74th Independence Day, an Indian teacher based in United Arab Emirates (UAE) made a beautiful portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, using 5,000 recycled..
DNA
UAE secured ‘no guarantees’ on halt of West Bank annexation from Israel, ministers admitThe UAE has no guarantees that Israel will not annex occupied Palestinian territory in the future, Emirati ministers have said. This is despite normalising..
WorldNews
Day after Israel pact, UAE minister calls to brief Jaishankar on peace pactUAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke to external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday and briefed him on the historic peace..
IndiaTimes
Gulf of Oman Gulf that connects the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz
Building a mega reef in the Gulf of Oman
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
