US seizes Iranian fuel from ships headed to Venezuela

Saturday, 15 August 2020
US seizes Iranian fuel from ships headed to Venezuela
Washington: The United States has seized more than 1.1 million barrels of Iranian fuel that was headed to Venezuela, officials said Friday, in a high-seas handover that blocked two diplomatic adversaries from evading US economic sanctions. The transfer of fuel from four Greek-owned ships, occurring over the past several weeks, risked igniting a tit-for-tat response from Iran. This week, an Iranian military unit briefly boarded a tanker in the Gulf of Oman in what several US officials described as a show of force - and, potentially, Tehran's efforts to reclaim any of its fuel that might be on the ship.
Tehran Tehran Capital and the largest city of Iran

Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal

 TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard vowed on Saturday that there would be dangerous consequences for the United Arab Emirates after it..
WorldNews

‘Our options are unlimited’: Iran vows tit-for-tat response if US enacts sanctions under nuclear deal it single-handedly upended

 Tehran has vowed a swift pushback to the US if the Trump administration moves to trigger “snapback” sanctions envisioned by the 2015 nuclear deal, arguing..
WorldNews
Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal [Video]

Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal

Turkey is considering suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador over the Gulf state's accord to normalize ties with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:53Published

Iran and Turkey denounce UAE over deal with Israel

 Tehran says deal to establish full diplomatic ties is ‘dagger in the backs of the Palestinian people’ Iran and Turkey have accused the United Arab Emirates..
WorldNews

United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates country in Middle East

Independence Day 2020: UAE-based teacher creates portrait of Mahatma Gandhi using 5,000 recycled buttons

 To mark India's 74th Independence Day, an Indian teacher based in United Arab Emirates (UAE) made a beautiful portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, using 5,000 recycled..
DNA

UAE secured ‘no guarantees’ on halt of West Bank annexation from Israel, ministers admit

 The UAE has no guarantees that Israel will not annex occupied Palestinian territory in the future, Emirati ministers have said. This is despite normalising..
WorldNews

Day after Israel pact, UAE minister calls to brief Jaishankar on peace pact

 UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke to external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday and briefed him on the historic peace..
IndiaTimes

Gulf of Oman Gulf of Oman Gulf that connects the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz

Building a mega reef in the Gulf of Oman [Video]

Building a mega reef in the Gulf of Oman

In the Gulf of Oman, a group of local divers cut coral freshly removed from the reef into several pieces to be replanted in the waters below.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Iran and Turkey accuse the UAE of backstabbing Palestinians, Muslims

 Iran and Turkey lashed out at their regional rival the UAE on Friday over its decision to normalise diplomatic relations with Israel in a US-brokered deal,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Khaleej TimesHaaretz

