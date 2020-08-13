|
Bucks' Antetokounmpo receives one-match ban for headbutt
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is banned for one match after headbutting Washington Wizards centre Moritz Wagner during Tuesday's game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Greek basketball player
Milwaukee Bucks American professional basketball team
Moritz Wagner (basketball) German basketball player
Washington Wizards Professional basketball team from Washington D.C.
