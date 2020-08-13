Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bucks' Antetokounmpo receives one-match ban for headbutt

BBC News Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is banned for one match after headbutting Washington Wizards centre Moritz Wagner during Tuesday's game.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Giannis Antetokounmpo Giannis Antetokounmpo Greek basketball player


Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks American professional basketball team


Moritz Wagner (basketball) Moritz Wagner (basketball) German basketball player


Washington Wizards Washington Wizards Professional basketball team from Washington D.C.

Washington Wizards and Mystics take part in Juneteenth march, marking the anniversary of the end of slavery in the U.S. [Video]

Washington Wizards and Mystics take part in Juneteenth march, marking the anniversary of the end of slavery in the U.S.

Washington Wizards stars Bradley Beal, John Wall, and Rui Hachimura join WNBA Mystics at Juneteenth march in D.C., marking the anniversary of the end of slavery in the U.S.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:48Published
Americans mark Juneteenth from coast to coast [Video]

Americans mark Juneteenth from coast to coast

Thousands marched in U.S. cities to mark Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of Black slavery that carries special resonance this year. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Milwaukee Bucks forward receives one-match ban for headbutt

 Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is banned for one match after headbutting Washington Wizards centre Moritz Wagner during Tuesday's game.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this