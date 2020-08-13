|
Prince Harry and Meghan move to new California family home
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased and moved into a new family home in Santa Barbara, an affluent seaside city outside Los Angeles, according to US media reports. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who quit frontline British royal duties this year — were previously living in Meghan’s hometown Los Angeles, where they became quickly embroiled in a legal battle with paparazzi over photos taken of their son Archie. See also New faces in Bollywood: From Manushi Chillar to Isabelle Kaif, watch out for...
Manushi Chhillar Indian actress, model, and beauty queen
