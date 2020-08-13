Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry and Meghan move to new California family home

WorldNews Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan move to new California family homePrince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased and moved into a new family home in Santa Barbara, an affluent seaside city outside Los Angeles, according to US media reports. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who quit frontline British royal duties this year — were previously living in Meghan’s hometown Los Angeles, where they became quickly embroiled in a legal battle with paparazzi over photos taken of their son Archie. See also New faces in Bollywood: From Manushi Chillar to Isabelle Kaif, watch out for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID

Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID 01:22

 In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID-19, and Ricky Martin feared he'd never perform again.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan move to Santa Barbara County, where Oprah is a neighbor

 Harry and Meghan have moved into their fourth home since January, in Santa Barbara County where Oprah and other celebs have luxury estates.
USATODAY.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Buy Montecito Home

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left Los Angeles for greener pastures ... in the lush, super-exclusive city of Montecito ... and the Oprah connection seems..
TMZ.com

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

AP Top Stories August 13 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday August 13th: COVID relief deal talks stalled; US says Iran briefly seized tanker; Florida sheriff bans deputies from wearing masks..
USATODAY.com

Wildfire explodes north of L.A., prompting evacuation orders

 "Lake Fire" grew to 10,000 acres in two-and-a-half hours. Evacuees had to stay in their vehicles due to coronavirus concerns.
CBS News

Guess Who This Hungry Kid Turned Into!

 Before this feasting little lady was eating up the competition as a rapper, singer and producer, she was just another chick chomping on her veggies in Los..
TMZ.com

Artist creates origami memorial for virus victims

 An artist in Los Angeles is memorializing each of the thousands of people who have died from COVID-19 in the United States with a delicate origami crane. (Aug...
USATODAY.com

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Drop $14 Mil on Spectacular Montecito Estate

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to Montecito, home of Oprah and many other celebs, and now we know which home they bought ... and it's insanely lavish...
TMZ.com

California California State in the western United States

Coronavirus live updates: California 'turning the corner'; Arizona has most child infections; Florida to begin Disney World cast testing

 California is 'turning the corner' as hospitalizations decrease. Florida to begin Disney World cast testing. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com
Police officer rescues man in wheelchair from oncoming train [Video]

Police officer rescues man in wheelchair from oncoming train

A police officer pulled a man out of the path of an oncoming train withseconds to spare, with the incident caught on her bodycam footage. OfficerErika Urrea was on patrol un the city of Lodi, California when she noticed aman in a wheelchair stuck on the train tracks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Santa Barbara, California Santa Barbara, California City in California, United States

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie wed [Video]

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie wed

The couple, who got engaged last October, eloped to Santa Barbara, California and were married at a seaside resort on the 2nd of June, with Dennis sharing that "It was beautiful, just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride."

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Rapper who refused Bollywood to become voice of poor

 Dule, a former migrant worker, has turned to rap music to make a difference – and a living.
BBC News
Daily Punch - Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, wife Maanyata Dutt released an official s [Video]

Daily Punch - Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, wife Maanyata Dutt released an official s

Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and if reports are to be believed he'll soon travel to the UK for treatment. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have decided to expand family, expecting their second child

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:48Published

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

 Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung...
WorldNews

Urdu poet Rahat Indori passes away at 70 from heart attack

 He wrote stirring couplets that even politicians quoted in Parliament. And his poems of ardour and abandon recited with trademark flamboyance made him a major..
IndiaTimes

Manushi Chhillar Manushi Chhillar Indian actress, model, and beauty queen

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Duchess Meghan dressed to impress for her final royal engagements [Video]

Duchess Meghan dressed to impress for her final royal engagements

Duchess Meghan dressed to "go out with a bang" for her final engagements as a senior royal in the UK in March.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:37Published
Adoptions on the rise locally during the pandemic [Video]

Adoptions on the rise locally during the pandemic

COVID-19 has turned life as we know it upside down. For some, family planning is delayed or deterred, but one local family says adoption is different, but not impossible.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:13Published
Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown [Video]

Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown

From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published

Tweets about this