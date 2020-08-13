Prince Harry and Meghan move to new California family home Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Prince Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased and moved into a new family home in Santa Barbara , an affluent seaside city outside Los Angeles , according to US media reports. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who quit frontline British royal duties this year — were previously living in Meghan's hometown Los Angeles, where they became quickly embroiled in a legal battle with paparazzi over photos taken of their son Archie.


