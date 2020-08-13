Global  
 

What is QAnon and where did it come from? What to know about the far-right conspiracy theory

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Twitter has cracked down on thousands of QAnon accounts. Here's a look at where the baseless conspiracy theory comes from and its ties to Trump.
GA GOP Race Could See First Open QAnon Supporter Reach Congress

GA GOP Race Could See First Open QAnon Supporter Reach Congress 01:19

 The GOP could be set for it’s first openly supportive QAnon member of Congress if a Georgia candidate wins her primary runoff and in November as well. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

QAnon QAnon American far-right conspiracy theory

The QAnon cult is growing and the media is helping

 Stocks and bonds may be weak, but we’re still in a raging bull market for one commodity, and that is disinformation. That’s thanks in large part to the fact..
WorldNews

The Rise of QAnon

 And what else you need to know today.
NYTimes.com

Republican lawmaker slams far-right conspiracy theory QAnon. Trump's team fires back.

 Rep. Adam Kinzinger condemned QAnon, saying it has "no place in Congress" on the heels of several GOP candidates who espouse the theory winning primaries.
USATODAY.com

QAnon supporter Greene wins primary in Georgia

 Congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene wins a Republican primary in Georgia. Greene is a supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory who's been..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Israel and UAE agree to normalise diplomatic relations

Israel and UAE agree to normalise diplomatic relations

US President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to normalise diplomatic relations.

Trump announces United Arab Emirates will reestablish diplomatic ties with Israel

 The agreement makes the UAE only the third Arab nation to have active diplomatic ties with Israel. The other two are Egypt and Jordan.
USATODAY.com

Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE

 The president called the agreement "historic."
CBS News
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall below 1 million

U.S. weekly jobless claims fall below 1 million

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped below one million last week for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, likely as the expiration of a $600 weekly jobless supplement discouraged some from filing claims. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Facebook Bounces QAnon Conspiracy Theory Group with 200K Members for Violating Policies

Facebook Bounces QAnon Conspiracy Theory Group with 200K Members for Violating Policies

As part of the fight against misinformation, Facebook deleted the account of conspiracy theory group QAnon, which had almost 200,000 members. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Twitter Fights Back Against Conspiracies, Misinformation, Banning Thousands of QAnon Accounts

Twitter Fights Back Against Conspiracies, Misinformation, Banning Thousands of QAnon Accounts

Twitter is cracking down on conspiracy theories and misinformation, as it says it banned thousands of accounts affiliated with QAnon. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Chrissy Teigen blocks one million on Twitter following Jeffery Epstein conspiracy theory

Chrissy Teigen blocks one million on Twitter following Jeffery Epstein conspiracy theory

Chrissy Teigen has blocked over a million Twitter users to protect herself from social media trolls linking her to s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

