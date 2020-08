You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pakistan, China plan dam in PoK; India slams 'attempts at material change'



India condemned Pakistan's decision to construct a dam in PoK. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the project on July 15. Islamabad has inked a Rs 442 billion deal with a Chinese state-run.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:50 Published on July 17, 2020

Related news from verified sources Maldives: India seeks to counter China influence with bridge project The $500 million project aims to connect the capital, Male, with three nearby islands. India is trying to fend off Chinese influence in the region.

Deutsche Welle 2 hours ago



India announces $500 million for Maldives project to counter China influence India announced a $500 million package to fund a project in the Maldives on Thursday to help it connect the capital Male to three nearby islands, stepping up New...

IndiaTimes 4 hours ago





Tweets about this