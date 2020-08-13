Global  
 

The pandemic is taking a toll on Americans' mental health. A new CDC study shows who we need to worry about most.

USATODAY.com Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
More than 40% of respondents in a CDC survey reported an adverse mental health condition and 11% reported having seriously considered suicide.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

CDC director says U.S. could have "worst fall" ever

 "This could be the worst fall from a public health perspective we've ever had," said CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield.
CBS News

Anxiety and Depression Rises Among Young Adults, Blacks and Latinos in Pandemic

 A new C.D.C. survey indicates that young people, as well as Blacks and Latinos of all ages, are showing signs of deteriorating mental health and some are..
NYTimes.com

Where can I buy a face mask?

 CDC advises that all Americans wear face coverings in public to contain the coronavirus. Here's where to find one.
CBS News

Chicken imported to China from Brazil positive for COVID-19, officials say

 The CDC says there is no evidence to suggest that consuming or handling food is associated with the coronavirus.
CBS News

