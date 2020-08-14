|
Michael Cohen previews tell-all Trump book, alleges Russia collusion, other sordid scandals
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Michael Cohen has released the foreword of his tell-all memoir about Donald Trump, in which he alleges Russia collusion and other sordid scandals.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michael Cohen (lawyer) American former attorney
2/28: CBSN AMPresident condemns Michael Cohen's testimony during press conference in Vietnam; Beverly Hills 90210 revival will feature most of the original cast and will air..
CBS News
NY's Trump probe over more than just 'hush-money'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49Published
Cohen arrives for home confinement after release
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:31Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:44Published
One of the most reliable indicators of reelection looks ominous for TrumpOne of the most predictable indicators of whether a president is reelected, the strength of the economy in the second quarter of the election year, is offering a..
CBS News
'Unsurprising, but no less abhorrent': Reaction to Trump's comments about Sen. Harris' eligibility to be VPLawmakers and pundits Thursday criticized President Donald Trump over the baseless Harris conspiracy.
USATODAY.com
Chris Evans hopes to make a 'broader impact' with websiteKnown for his withering tweets about President Donald Trump, "Captain America" star Chris Evans says he's hoping to make a "broader impact" with a new civic..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this