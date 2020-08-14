Global  
 

‘We are a sovereign country’: PM Babis tells Pompeo Czechs will decide for themselves what to do with their nuclear plant & Huawei

WorldNews Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
‘We are a sovereign country’: PM Babis tells Pompeo Czechs will decide for themselves what to do with their nuclear plant & HuaweiCzech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has rejected US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s push to limit his country’s contacts with Russian and Chinese firms and grant a nuclear power plant construction contract to an American firm. Russia and China pose a threat to Czech energy independence Pompeo said during his visit to Prague on Wednesday. The top US diplomat warned of what he described as the risks...
Pompeo meets Czech Prime Minister Babis [Video]

Pompeo meets Czech Prime Minister Babis

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday during a central European trip aimed at discussing energy cooperation, China, Russia and the coronavirus response.

Letting Iran Arms Embargo Expire Is "Nuts", Says Mike Pompeo

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged an extension to a UN arms embargo on Iran, saying it would be "nuts" to let it expire. ......
Pompeo Says He and Military Warned Russia on Bounties for Killing U.S. Troops

 The secretary of state’s acknowledgment came as a new detail surfaced about the intelligence that led to the C.I.A. assessment.
US to treat Chinese cultural organization as an arm of Beijing's government

 Washington (CNN)The US State Department designated a Chinese cultural and educational institution as a foreign mission, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced..
US Secretary of State Pompeo defends Saudi arms sales after damning watchdog report on Yemen

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has defended Washington’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia after a watchdog report said the State Department failed to “fully..
Pompeo talks Belarus, China and Russia [Video]

Pompeo talks Belarus, China and Russia

China's global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Pompeo opens anti-China, anti-Russia tour in Czech Republic

 PRAGUE — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the Czech Republic at the start of a four-nation tour of central and eastern Europe expected to focus on..
Eleven die in fire in Czech Republic tower block

 Six died in the building, and another five were killed after jumping from the 11th floor.
New US sanctions could slowly strangle Huawei's smartphone business

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)Huawei recently became the world's biggest smartphone maker, beating Samsung and Apple (AAPL) at their own game by offering consumers..
After TikTok and WeChat, Alibaba could be the next target in Trump's tech war

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)The United States has taken aim at some of China's biggest tech champions, from Huawei and ByteDance's TikTok to Tencent's WeChat...
Huawei may bring all-screen fingerprint unlock feature to future smartphones

 Chinese technology major has filed a patent for all-screen technology that would require smartphone users to just tap anywhere on the display to unlock their..
This may be why Qualcomm wants to make chips for Huawei

 NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker is having a really tough time courtesy US sanctions. Its been more than a year since the US government imposed sanctions on various..
Pompeo criticizes use of force against peaceful Belarusian protesters

 Prague, Aug 12 (efe-epa).- The United States’ secretary of state expressed support here Wednesday for Belarusian citizens’ demands for freedom and urged the..
New rail route connects Prague, Vienna and Budapest during pandemic [Video]

New rail route connects Prague, Vienna and Budapest during pandemic

RegioJet says its service is designed to compete with low-cost airlines.View on euronews

