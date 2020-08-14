|
‘We are a sovereign country’: PM Babis tells Pompeo Czechs will decide for themselves what to do with their nuclear plant & Huawei
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has rejected US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s push to limit his country’s contacts with Russian and Chinese firms and grant a nuclear power plant construction contract to an American firm. Russia and China pose a threat to Czech energy independence Pompeo said during his visit to Prague on Wednesday. The top US diplomat warned of what he described as the risks...
