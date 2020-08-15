Coronavirus updates: Thousands gather at motorcycle rally again; more good news for blood plasma treatment; travel restrictions in Europe

That home where the buffalo roam ain't as tranquil as it sounds in the song ... just ask this woman who got dragged around like a rodeo clown!!! The wild..

Motorbike enthusiasts gather in South Dakota despite COVID-19 spike An annual biker event takes place over 10 days in Sturgis, South Dakota. Even as health officials warned of a major coronavirus spike, some 250 000 bikers gathered at the event.View on euronews

Kristi Noem's office did not give specifics on any threats, but her security team said the fence is "critical at this time."

SD Gov Who Has Downplayed Pandemic Will Get New Security Fence Following Threats



The governor’s mansion in South Dakota will get a $400,000 new fence following reported threats to the state’s leader who has taken one of the most hands-off approach to the pandemic in the.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:51 Published 2 days ago

Why has the Covid-19 daily death toll been revised?



A review of how Covid-19 deaths are calculated in England has reduced the UKtoll by more than 5,000. But what is the new methodology and why have thefigures changed? Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 days ago