Coronavirus updates: Thousands gather at motorcycle rally again; more good news for blood plasma treatment; travel restrictions in Europe
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
South Dakota officials in South Dakota had hoped to conduct mass testing to head off outbreaks associated with large gatherings, but state officials have limit them to people showing symptoms or who were exposed to the virus.
South Dakota State in the United States
Bison Drags Woman by Her Pants in Wild VideoThat home where the buffalo roam ain't as tranquil as it sounds in the song ... just ask this woman who got dragged around like a rodeo clown!!! The wild..
TMZ.com
Motorbike enthusiasts gather in South Dakota despite COVID-19 spike
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
South Dakota governor getting $400,000 fence to protect herKristi Noem's office did not give specifics on any threats, but her security team said the fence is "critical at this time."
CBS News
Smash Mouth performed for largely maskless crowd at Sturgis rally
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
