Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus updates: Thousands gather at motorcycle rally again; more good news for blood plasma treatment; travel restrictions in Europe

USATODAY.com Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
South Dakota officials in South Dakota had hoped to conduct mass testing to head off outbreaks associated with large gatherings, but state officials have limit them to people showing symptoms or who were exposed to the virus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Study Hints Survivor Plasma Fights COVID-19

Study Hints Survivor Plasma Fights COVID-19 00:40

 Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors may help. The plasma of recovered patients may help other patients recover, reports CNN. However, it’s not completely proven and some experts worry. Amid the clamor for treatment, many experts believe we may...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Dakota South Dakota State in the United States

Bison Drags Woman by Her Pants in Wild Video

 That home where the buffalo roam ain't as tranquil as it sounds in the song ... just ask this woman who got dragged around like a rodeo clown!!! The wild..
TMZ.com
Motorbike enthusiasts gather in South Dakota despite COVID-19 spike [Video]

Motorbike enthusiasts gather in South Dakota despite COVID-19 spike

An annual biker event takes place over 10 days in Sturgis, South Dakota. Even as health officials warned of a major coronavirus spike, some 250 000 bikers gathered at the event.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

South Dakota governor getting $400,000 fence to protect her

 Kristi Noem's office did not give specifics on any threats, but her security team said the fence is "critical at this time."
CBS News
Smash Mouth performed for largely maskless crowd at Sturgis rally [Video]

Smash Mouth performed for largely maskless crowd at Sturgis rally

The 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is held in South Dakota.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Related videos from verified sources

SD Gov Who Has Downplayed Pandemic Will Get New Security Fence Following Threats [Video]

SD Gov Who Has Downplayed Pandemic Will Get New Security Fence Following Threats

The governor’s mansion in South Dakota will get a $400,000 new fence following reported threats to the state’s leader who has taken one of the most hands-off approach to the pandemic in the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published
Why has the Covid-19 daily death toll been revised? [Video]

Why has the Covid-19 daily death toll been revised?

A review of how Covid-19 deaths are calculated in England has reduced the UKtoll by more than 5,000. But what is the new methodology and why have thefigures changed?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Despite The Pandemic, Americans Still Love The Open Road [Video]

Despite The Pandemic, Americans Still Love The Open Road

With a novel coronavirus case count nearing five million, the United States now holds about a quarter of all the COVID-19 cases in the world. According to CNN, more than,162,000 Americans have died in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus updates: Thousands gather at motorcycle rally again; more good news for blood plasma treatment; travel restrictions in Europe

 South Dakota officials in South Dakota had hoped to conduct mass testing to head off outbreaks associated with large gatherings, but state officials have limit...
USATODAY.com

Back to Mass: South Dakota diocese lifts Sunday dispensation

 CNA Staff, Aug 11, 2020 / 12:00 pm (CNA).- Some Catholics in South Dakota will once again be obligated to go to Sunday Mass, after the Diocese of Sioux Falls it...
CNA Also reported by •BBC NewsUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comeuronews

South Dakota Town to See Quarter Million People for Biker Rally

 At least as many as 250,000 people were expected to descend on a South Dakota town of about 7,000 on the edge of the Black Hills National Forest Friday...
Newsmax Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.com

Tweets about this