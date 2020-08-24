Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

SeattlePI.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced emergency authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma — a move he called “a breakthrough,” one of his top health officials called “promising” and other health experts said needs more study before it’s celebrated.

The announcement Sunday came after White House officials complained there were politically motivated delays by the Food and Drug Administration in approving a vaccine and therapeutics for the disease that has upended Trump’s reelection chances.

On the eve of the Republican National Convention, Trump put himself at the center of the FDA’s announcement of the authorization at a news conference Sunday evening. The authorization makes it easier for some patients to obtain the treatment but is not the same as full FDA approval.

The blood plasma, taken from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus and rich in antibodies, may provide benefits to those battling the disease. But the evidence so far has not been conclusive about whether it works, when to administer it and what dose is needed.

In a letter describing the emergency authorization, the chief scientist for the FDA, Denise Hinton, said: “COVID-19 convalescent plasma should not be considered a new standard of care for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Additional data will be forthcoming from other analyses and ongoing, well-controlled clinical trials in the coming months.”

But Trump had made clear to aides that he was eager to showcase good news in the battle against the virus, and the timing allowed him to head into his convention with momentum. He and aides billed it as a “major” development and used the White House briefing room to make the announcement.

Trump also displayed some rare discipline in the evening news conference, sticking to his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Trump Announces Convalescent Plasma Authorization

Trump Announces Convalescent Plasma Authorization 01:37

 Minnesotans are on the forefront of a potentially promising treatment for the sickest COVID-19 patients, reports Jeff Wagner (1:37).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 23, 2020

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump announces approval of plasma therapy for COVID patients in US [Video]

Trump announces approval of plasma therapy for COVID patients in US

US President Donald Trump on August 23 announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. He said, "Today I am pleased to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Trump hails FDA authorization of plasma treatment [Video]

Trump hails FDA authorization of plasma treatment

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed Food & Drug Administration authorization of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:56Published
FDA Gives Emergency Authorization For Convalescent Plasma Therapy To Be Used As Treatment For COVID-19 [Video]

FDA Gives Emergency Authorization For Convalescent Plasma Therapy To Be Used As Treatment For COVID-19

President Donald Trump hails the decision as a breakthrough in the battle against the coronavirus. CBS2's Ali Bauman has the story.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

 After expressing frustration at the slow pace of approval for coronavirus treatments, President Donald Trump announced Sunday the emergency authorization of...
Japan Today

Trump announces plasma treatment authorised for Covid-19

 US President Donald Trump has announced the emergency authorisation of convalescent plasma for Covid-19 patients, after expressing frustration at the slow pace...
Belfast Telegraph

Trump announces plasma treatment for virus

 After raging at the pace of approval for COVID-19 treatments, US President Donald Trump has announced the authorisation of convalescent plasma for patients.
SBS


Tweets about this