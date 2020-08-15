Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belarus’ Lukashenko says he is being targeted by ‘color revolution’, seeks to join forces with Putin

WorldNews Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Belarus’ Lukashenko says he is being targeted by ‘color revolution’, seeks to join forces with PutinMass anti-government protests in Belarus are actually a “color revolution” in action, and Russia may be the next target if the country fails to halt its progress, President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed. Lukashenko, whose reelection for a sixth term last Sunday sparked mass...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alexander Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, current president of Belarus

Belarus workers join protests against president [Video]

Belarus workers join protests against president

Workers from state-run industrial plants in Belarus joined tens of thousands of people on Friday, for a sixth day of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. That's despite a violent crackdown that has prompted the West to consider new sanctions.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published
Belarus opposition leader urges new protests [Video]

Belarus opposition leader urges new protests

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for new protests and an election recount, piling pressure on strongman president Alexander Lukashenko as he faces the biggest challenge in his 26 years in power. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

Pro-democracy protests grow in Belarus after disputed election

 In Belarus, workers from state-run factories joined thousands of people on the streets for a fifth day of protests over disputed election results. There's been..
CBS News

Belarus authorities free detainees as protests grow

 MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Authorities have freed at least 2,000 people detained amid demonstrations across Belarus after a disputed presidential election as they..
WorldNews

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

EU prepares new Belarus sanctions amid call for weekend protests [Video]

EU prepares new Belarus sanctions amid call for weekend protests

Bloc takes first step towards new sanctions over post-election crackdown as opposition leader calls for more protests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:48Published

Belarus: Baltic states call for new 'transparent' election amid protests

 The leaders of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia urge Belarus to re-run its disputed presidential vote.
BBC News

Belarus election: 'He threatened to burn us alive'

 The BBC speaks to some of those arrested and detained during anti-government protests in Belarus.
BBC News

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and since 2012 and de facto dictator of Russia since early 2000

Coronavirus: Putin memes flood social media

 False and misleading claims are made online after Russia announced the rollout of a vaccine.
BBC News

Putin proposes urgent 7-state online summit on Iran, Persian Gulf

 MOSCOW, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Friday holding an urgent online meeting of the heads of the five states that are permanent..
WorldNews

Putin, Macron discuss situation in Lebanon, Ukraine by phone

 Moscow, Aug 13 : Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation, discussing the situation in Lebanon,..
WorldNews
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V': Why's the world sceptical? [Video]

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V': Why's the world sceptical?

Russia has become the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine and it has been named 'Sputnik V'. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the vaccine was effective and said that one of his daughters had already been inoculated. The vaccine is administered in two doses and consists of two serotypes of a human adenovirus, each carrying an S-antigen of the new coronavirus, which enter human cells and produce an immune response. However, concerns have been raised from several quarters over the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Several countries including the US, Canada and Germany have raised questions over the vaccine and said that vaccine production is not a race. What makes matters murky is that the approval comes even before the start of a larger trial involving thousands of participants, commonly known as a Phase III trial. The World Health Organisation said any stamp of approval on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate would require a rigorous safety data review. So why is the world sceptical about Russia's 'Sputnik V'? Watch this video to find out.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:03Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bloody clashes in Belarus after election [Video]

Bloody clashes in Belarus after election

At least one person died as Belarusian police clashed with protesters on Monday after the opposition accused President Alexander Lukashenko of rigging his re-election victory amid a chorus of criticism..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Belarus opposition tells Lukashenko to step down [Video]

Belarus opposition tells Lukashenko to step down

The opposition in Belarus rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election victory on Monday, saying the poll was rigged and that talks needed to begin..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published
Belarus presidential election: Preliminary exit poll gives Lukashenko nearly 80% of the vote [Video]

Belarus presidential election: Preliminary exit poll gives Lukashenko nearly 80% of the vote

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's head of campaign was detained yesterday. The 37-year-old woman is trying to challenge Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule in today's vote.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Putin Is Rehabilitating The Nazi-Soviet Pact – Analysis

Putin Is Rehabilitating The Nazi-Soviet Pact – Analysis By Una Bergmane* (FPRI) -- During a press conference in 2005, Russian President Vladimir Putin argued that there is no need to talk “every day” about...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •newKerala.com

Spirituality And Orthodox Church: Putin’s Ideological Tool Against Liberal West – OpEd

Spirituality And Orthodox Church: Putin’s Ideological Tool Against Liberal West – OpEd President Erdogan’s decree on converting historic Hagia Sophia into a mosque has created a tense situation portraying the deteriorated status of current...
Eurasia Review

Putin Ignores His Own Orders: What Is Infantryman Kadyrov Doing Among Presidents And Officers – OpEd

Putin Ignores His Own Orders: What Is Infantryman Kadyrov Doing Among Presidents And Officers – OpEd I always thought that in any army of the world one can only acquire the rank of an officer after completing a military university – or at least a couple of...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this