|
Belarus’ Lukashenko says he is being targeted by ‘color revolution’, seeks to join forces with Putin
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Mass anti-government protests in Belarus are actually a “color revolution” in action, and Russia may be the next target if the country fails to halt its progress, President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed. Lukashenko, whose reelection for a sixth term last Sunday sparked mass...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, current president of Belarus
Belarus workers join protests against president
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09Published
Belarus opposition leader urges new protests
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02Published
Pro-democracy protests grow in Belarus after disputed electionIn Belarus, workers from state-run factories joined thousands of people on the streets for a fifth day of protests over disputed election results. There's been..
CBS News
Belarus authorities free detainees as protests growMINSK, Belarus (AP) — Authorities have freed at least 2,000 people detained amid demonstrations across Belarus after a disputed presidential election as they..
WorldNews
Belarus Country in Eastern Europe
EU prepares new Belarus sanctions amid call for weekend protests
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:48Published
Belarus: Baltic states call for new 'transparent' election amid protestsThe leaders of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia urge Belarus to re-run its disputed presidential vote.
BBC News
Belarus election: 'He threatened to burn us alive'The BBC speaks to some of those arrested and detained during anti-government protests in Belarus.
BBC News
Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and since 2012 and de facto dictator of Russia since early 2000
Coronavirus: Putin memes flood social mediaFalse and misleading claims are made online after Russia announced the rollout of a vaccine.
BBC News
Putin proposes urgent 7-state online summit on Iran, Persian GulfMOSCOW, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Friday holding an urgent online meeting of the heads of the five states that are permanent..
WorldNews
Putin, Macron discuss situation in Lebanon, Ukraine by phoneMoscow, Aug 13 : Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation, discussing the situation in Lebanon,..
WorldNews
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V': Why's the world sceptical?
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:03Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this