Thailand commutes death sentences in killings of UK tourists
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
BANGKOK (AP) — Two migrant workers from Myanmar convicted in the 2014 killings of two young British tourists on a Thai holiday island have had their death sentences reduced to life imprisonment. Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo were among many convicts in Thai prisons whose sentences were reduced under a clemency decree...
