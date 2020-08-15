Thailand commutes death sentences in killings of UK tourists

Chindits veteran recalls ‘impossible’ hardships of Burma campaign



A veteran of the Second World War’s brutal Burma campaign has recalled how hesurvived tropical diseases, injury and jungle warfare 75 years on from the endof the conflict. John Hutchin, 96, joined the Chindits, a special fightingforce tasked with disrupting Japanese communications and supply lines duringthe war in the Far East, aged 20. The Chindits units drew their name from amythical Burmese lion that appeared on their badge.

