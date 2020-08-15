|
Pompeo signs deal to redeploy troops from Germany to Poland
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
The agreement, signed in Warsaw, will see some US troops redeployed from Germany to Poland.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Germany Country in Central Europe
It was good against Brazil, but against Barca we were brutal - Bayern and Germany's MullerThomas Muller says Bayern Munich's 8-2 victory against Barcelona was more "brutal" than Germany's 7-1 win against Brazil - plus you tell us whether you have seen..
BBC News
Medical mystery solved with help of "House"When a German man living with a terrible illness that doctors could not diagnose, he went to the Center for Undiagnosed Diseases in Marburg, Germany. The..
CBS News
Putin proposes urgent 7-state online summit on Iran, Persian GulfMOSCOW, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Friday holding an urgent online meeting of the heads of the five states that are permanent..
WorldNews
Merkel demands ‘unconditional’ release of protesters in Belarus, as European Commission chief calls for sanctionsGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen have slammed Minsk over its handling of post-presidential election protests and..
WorldNews
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:59Published
UN rejects US proposal on Iran arms embargo extensionOnly two of the Council's 15 members voted in favor, highlighting the division between Washington and its European allies since President Donald Trump withdrew..
WorldNews
US and India have shared close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions: PompeoThe US and India share close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said as he greeted Indians on the occasion of their..
IndiaTimes
U.N. votes not to extend arms embargo against IranU.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo slammed the vote in a statement, calling it "inexcusable."
CBS News
Poland Country in Central Europe
Desperate state of Bulgaria reflects poorly on EU principlesThe rule-of-law crisis that has convulsed the European Union in recent years has mainly focused on “democratic back-sliding” in Hungary and Poland ,as ruling..
WorldNews
Poland's Anti-LGBTQ Movement Sparks Mass Protests
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Warsaw Capital of Poland
Istanbul Convention: Poland's plan to quit domestic violence treaty causes concern
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:18Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this