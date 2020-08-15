Pompeo signs deal to redeploy troops from Germany to Poland

Poland's Anti-LGBTQ Movement Sparks Mass Protests



Demonstrators turned out in Warsaw and other Polish cities Saturday to protest anti-LGBT movement. These views are being promoted by the government as well as the detention of pro-LGBT protesters. “You will not lock all of us up!” people chanted at a protest in Warsaw that drew thousands. Most wore masks for the coronavirus pandemic as well, according to reports at HuffPost. Similar protests took place in Krakow, Lublin, Wroclaw and other places.

