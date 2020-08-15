Global  
 

Pompeo signs deal to redeploy troops from Germany to Poland

BBC News Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
The agreement, signed in Warsaw, will see some US troops redeployed from Germany to Poland.
Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

It was good against Brazil, but against Barca we were brutal - Bayern and Germany's Muller

 Thomas Muller says Bayern Munich's 8-2 victory against Barcelona was more "brutal" than Germany's 7-1 win against Brazil - plus you tell us whether you have seen..
BBC News

Medical mystery solved with help of "House"

 When a German man living with a terrible illness that doctors could not diagnose, he went to the Center for Undiagnosed Diseases in Marburg, Germany. The..
CBS News

Putin proposes urgent 7-state online summit on Iran, Persian Gulf

 MOSCOW, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Friday holding an urgent online meeting of the heads of the five states that are permanent..
WorldNews

Merkel demands ‘unconditional’ release of protesters in Belarus, as European Commission chief calls for sanctions

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen have slammed Minsk over its handling of post-presidential election protests and..
WorldNews

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact [Video]

U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in Warsaw on Saturday morning to sign the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Poland's President Andrzej Duda. The deal will mean the introduction of 1,000 more U.S. troops in the central European nation. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:59Published

UN rejects US proposal on Iran arms embargo extension

 Only two of the Council's 15 members voted in favor, highlighting the division between Washington and its European allies since President Donald Trump withdrew..
WorldNews

US and India have shared close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions: Pompeo

 The US and India share close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said as he greeted Indians on the occasion of their..
IndiaTimes

U.N. votes not to extend arms embargo against Iran

 U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo slammed the vote in a statement, calling it "inexcusable."
CBS News

Poland Poland Country in Central Europe

Desperate state of Bulgaria reflects poorly on EU principles

 The rule-of-law crisis that has convulsed the European Union in recent years has mainly focused on “democratic back-sliding” in Hungary and Poland ,as ruling..
WorldNews
Poland's Anti-LGBTQ Movement Sparks Mass Protests [Video]

Poland's Anti-LGBTQ Movement Sparks Mass Protests

Demonstrators turned out in Warsaw and other Polish cities Saturday to protest anti-LGBT movement. These views are being promoted by the government as well as the detention of pro-LGBT protesters. “You will not lock all of us up!” people chanted at a protest in Warsaw that drew thousands. Most wore masks for the coronavirus pandemic as well, according to reports at HuffPost. Similar protests took place in Krakow, Lublin, Wroclaw and other places.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Warsaw Warsaw Capital of Poland

Istanbul Convention: Poland's plan to quit domestic violence treaty causes concern [Video]

Istanbul Convention: Poland's plan to quit domestic violence treaty causes concern

Human rights experts are calling on Warsaw to change course – and on the European Union to toughen up.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:18Published

U.S. will cut nearly 12,000 troops from Germany [Video]

U.S. will cut nearly 12,000 troops from Germany

The United States plans to withdraw 11,900 military personnel from Germany, reducing U.S. troops there from some 36,000 to 24,000, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Wednesday. Among the U.S...

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:34Published
US says it will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany [Video]

US says it will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany

US says it will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:39Published
About 12,000 US troops to be pulled out of Germany [Video]

About 12,000 US troops to be pulled out of Germany

About 12,000 US troops will be pulled out of Germany. More than half will return home and the rest will shift to other European countries like Italy and Belgium.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published

