Trump to 'take a look' at pardoning Snowden

WorldNews Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Trump to 'take a look' at pardoning SnowdenBEDMINSTER, United States: President said Saturday he will "take a look" at pardoning Edward , the former US intelligence contractor who revealed in 2013 that the US government was spying on its citizens. Snowden, who has been living in exile in Russia since the revelations, has said he would like...
