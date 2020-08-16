|
Trump Says He’ll Look Into a Pardon for Edward Snowden
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
The remarks seemed to be a shift for President Trump, who repeatedly called Mr. Snowden a “traitor” and “spy who should be executed” in the years before his election.
