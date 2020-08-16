Trump Says He’ll Look Into a Pardon for Edward Snowden

Trump calls universal mail-in voting a 'catastrophic situation'



US President Donald Trump has called universal mail-in voting a "catastrophicsituation". The president also blamed Democrats for not funding the US PostalService. He said: "The ballots are lost. There's fraud, there's theft. It'shappening all over the place. "Now we're going to do it with this whole, vast,big section of the country? It's crazy."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published on January 1, 1970