Trump Says He’ll Look Into a Pardon for Edward Snowden

NYTimes.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
The remarks seemed to be a shift for President Trump, who repeatedly called Mr. Snowden a “traitor” and “spy who should be executed” in the years before his election.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly'

Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly' 00:39

 Edward Snowden leaked classified intelligence on the National Security Agency's secret surveillance on Americans' private communications. Snowden eventually settled in Russia and has refused to return to the US because he believes he won't receive a fair trial. US President Donald Trump once...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump calls universal mail-in voting a 'catastrophic situation' [Video]

Trump calls universal mail-in voting a 'catastrophic situation'

US President Donald Trump has called universal mail-in voting a "catastrophicsituation". The president also blamed Democrats for not funding the US PostalService. He said: "The ballots are lost. There's fraud, there's theft. It'shappening all over the place. "Now we're going to do it with this whole, vast,big section of the country? It's crazy."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Trump says universal mail-in voting would be 'catastrophic'

 The comments came after he was accused of attacking the post office to "undermine the election".
BBC News

Robert Trump, brother of President Trump, has died at 71

 "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend," the president said in a statement.
CBS News

CBS Weekend News, August 15, 2020

 President Trump continues to insist voting by mail will lead to rampant fraud; Texas twins offer free swimming lessons to children
CBS News

Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, dead at 71

 President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died Saturday..
New Zealand Herald

Edward Snowden Edward Snowden American whistleblower and former National Security Agency contractor

Trump says he will look 'very strongly' at granting pardon to whistleblower Edward Snowden

 Whistleblower Edward Snowden, considered a traitor by some and a hero by others, has been living in exile in Moscow since leaking spy secrets.
USATODAY.com

Rep. Peter King: Sochi Olympics security “so far, so good”

 New York Republican congressman discusses the Sochi Olympics, NSA leaker Edward Snowden, and immigration reform.
CBS News

Snowden claims NSA engaged in industrial espionage

 In an interview with German television, Edward Snowden claims the NSA also spied on companies. Norah O'Donnell reports.
CBS News

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published
Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump to 'take a look' at pardoning Snowden

 President Donald Trump said Saturday he will "take a look" at pardoning Edward Snowden, the former US intelligence contractor who revealed in 2013 that the US...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •NewsmaxCBS NewsFOXNews.com

Snowden to flex the power of his three-year-old team

 Peter Snowden says Saturday will be a starting point for Rulership and Bartley, while Smart Image could confirm his status in the Up And Coming Stakes.
The Age Also reported by •CBS News

Did Russia or China take Snowden's cache of U.S. intelligence?

 The NSA's Rick Ledgett said he'd be "shocked" if foreign intelligence agencies hadn't already gained access to Snowden's leaked material.
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com

