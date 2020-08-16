President Trump Considers Edward Snowden Pardon Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump says he's considering a pardon for Edward Snowden – the former U.S. National Security Agency contractor who leaked information about U.S. intelligence collecting data back in 2013.



