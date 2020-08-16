Global  
 

President Trump Considers Edward Snowden Pardon

Sunday, 16 August 2020
President Trump Considers Edward Snowden PardonWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump says he's considering a pardon for Edward Snowden – the former U.S. National Security Agency contractor who leaked information about U.S. intelligence collecting data back in 2013.

The president's most recent comments differ from his 2013 comments about Snowden when he labeled him a...
News video: Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly'

 Edward Snowden leaked classified intelligence on the National Security Agency's secret surveillance on Americans' private communications. Snowden eventually settled in Russia and has refused to return to the US because he believes he won't receive a fair trial. US President Donald Trump once...

