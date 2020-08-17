Donald Trump: ‘I’ll Start Looking at’ Pardoning Edward Snowden Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

The US President said during a press conference that he would consider allowing Edward Snowden to return from his 7-year 'exile' in Russia.


