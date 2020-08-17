Global  
 

Donald Trump: ‘I’ll Start Looking at’ Pardoning Edward Snowden

The Cointelegraph Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump: ‘I’ll Start Looking at’ Pardoning Edward SnowdenThe US President said during a press conference that he would consider allowing Edward Snowden to return from his 7-year ‘exile’ in Russia.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly'

Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly' 00:38

 Edward Snowden leaked classified intelligence on the National Security Agency's secret surveillance on Americans' private communications. Snowden eventually settled in Russia and has refused to return to the US because he believes he won't receive a fair trial. US President Donald Trump once demanded...

