Trump Pardons US Women’s Suffrage Leader Susan B. Anthony Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony, who was convicted of voting illegally in 1872.



Speaking Tuesday at a White House event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave U.S. women the right to vote, Trump said he would sign a "full and complete pardon."


