Trump Pardons US Women’s Suffrage Leader Susan B. Anthony

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Trump Pardons US Women’s Suffrage Leader Susan B. AnthonyU.S. President Donald Trump pardoned women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony, who was convicted of voting illegally in 1872.

Speaking Tuesday at a White House event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave U.S. women the right to vote, Trump said he would sign a “full and...
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Trump to pardon women's rights activist Susan B Anthony

Trump to pardon women's rights activist Susan B Anthony 00:54

 Anthony, who died before the 19th amendment was ratified, was convicted of voting illegally in 1872.

