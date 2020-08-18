|
Trump Pardons US Women’s Suffrage Leader Susan B. Anthony
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony, who was convicted of voting illegally in 1872.
Speaking Tuesday at a White House event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave U.S. women the right to vote, Trump said he would sign a “full and...
