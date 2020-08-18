Trump pardons Susan B. Anthony on 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

President Trump is posthumously pardoning Susan B. Anthony , a leader of the women's suffrage movement who was arrested for illegally voting in 1872. Mr. Trump announced it during the signing of a proclamation commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote. CBS Los Angeles reports. 👓 View full article

