Trump pardons Susan B. Anthony on 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

CBS News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
President Trump is posthumously pardoning Susan B. Anthony, a leader of the women's suffrage movement who was arrested for illegally voting in 1872. Mr. Trump announced it during the signing of a proclamation commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote. CBS Los Angeles reports.
News video: President Trump To Pardon Susan B. Anthony

President Trump To Pardon Susan B. Anthony 02:24

 Anthony, a leader in the women's suffrage movement, was convicted in a widely publicized trial. It comes as the nation marks 100 years since the 19th amendment was ratified, allowing for women to secure the right to vote. Nancy Chen reports.

