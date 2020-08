Donald RT @BreitbartNews: President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he would pardon Susan B. Anthony, who was arrested for voting illegally in 1872… 1 second ago

🌻 Heather de Covfefe ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 RT @MikeBalsamo1: WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he'll pardon Susan B. Anthony, arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting o… 2 seconds ago

mike RT @RyanAFournier: President Trump has just announced that he will give a posthumous pardon to Susan B. Anthony. She was one of the bigges… 2 seconds ago

S. A. Girod RT @PaulaReidCBS: BREAKING: President Trump will pardon Susan B. Anthony, found guilty by an all-male jury of illegal voting in 1872 presid… 2 seconds ago

No name RT @seanhannity: BREAKING: Trump to Pardon Susan B. Anthony, Famous Advocate Found Guilty for Voting in 1873 https://t.co/b2ZxvLtJe9 3 seconds ago

MORDE1 ER Nurse CA RT @RetiredMaybe: Fact check... she didn't need a pardon. Susan B. Anthony was arrested for voting in her hometown of Rochester, New York… 4 seconds ago

Americanfree123 RT @TrumpWarRoom: BREAKING NEWS: President Trump announces that later today he will sign a full and complete pardon for Susan B. Anthony, w… 4 seconds ago