Trump Bestows Posthumous Pardon to Woman Suffrage Pioneer Susan B. Anthony

HNGN Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Trump Bestows Posthumous Pardon to Woman Suffrage Pioneer Susan B. AnthonyIn light of Susan B. Anthony’s 14th death anniversary, US President Donald Trump announced that he will be signing a posthumous pardon for Anthony. Susan B. Anthony is considered the pioneer in women voting and was jailed after doing so.
Donald Trump To Grant Full Pardon To Susan B. Anthony

Donald Trump To Grant Full Pardon To Susan B. Anthony

 On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced he would grant a full, posthumous pardon to Susan B. Anthony.

Anthony, a leader in the women's suffrage movement, was convicted in a widely publicized trial. It comes as the nation marks 100 years since the 19th amendment was ratified, allowing for women to vote.

Anthony, who died before the 19th amendment was ratified, was convicted of voting illegally in 1872.

President Trump heads to Florida today to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and approaching hurricane. The President's visit to the hard-hit state comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci returns to Capitol Hill

 Trump has issued a posthumous pardon to the trailblazing lesbian suffragette Susan B Anthony, but it's not quite the progressive move it appears to be.
 President Trump announced Tuesday morning he will give a posthumous pardon to Susan B. Anthony, one of history's biggest figures in the women's suffrage
President Trump announced on Tuesday the pardon for Susan B. Anthony, who was convicted of illegally voting as a woman in the 19th century, a landmark moment in
