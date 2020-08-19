Trump Bestows Posthumous Pardon to Woman Suffrage Pioneer Susan B. Anthony
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () In light of Susan B. Anthony’s 14th death anniversary, US President Donald Trump announced that he will be signing a posthumous pardon for Anthony. Susan B. Anthony is considered the pioneer in women voting and was jailed after doing so.
President Trump heads to Florida today to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and approaching hurricane. The President's visit to the hard-hit state comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci returns to Capitol Hill with..