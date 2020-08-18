|
|
|
Afternoon Briefs: Trump pardons Susan B. Anthony; suspect in lawyer’s murder claims memory loss
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
*Trump pardons Susan B. Anthony*
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is granting a posthumous pardon to Susan B. Anthony, the women’s suffragist who
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
President Trump To Pardon Susan B. Anthony
Anthony, a leader in the women's suffrage movement, was convicted in a widely publicized trial. It comes as the nation marks 100 years since the 19th amendment was ratified, allowing for women to..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:24Published
|
Tweets about this
|