MS Dhoni retires from international cricket after 535 matches for India
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () MS Dhoni played his final game for India 13 months ago but the simple announcement of his international retirement on Saturday nevertheless sparked an outpouring of admiration for what was a remarkable career on the world stage. The 39-year-old...
Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday, August 15. Dhoni, former Indian captain, has led India to various great victories under his captaincy. Dhoni has also served with the Indian Army in Kashmir as an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute...
Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 15 appealed for a farewell match to witness legendary cricketer's and Ranchi lad MS Dhoni for one more time in blue jersey after his sudden announcement of retirement. Childhood coach of India's one of the finest captains, Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via Instagram post on August 15, leaving swarm of his fans heartbroken. Speaking to ANI, MS Dhoni's childhood coach Chanchal spoke on the Jharkhand CM suggesting a farewell match for Dhoni who announced retirement from international cricket. He said, "It is a great idea. I appeal to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to organise a match in Ranchi."
