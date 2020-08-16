Global  
 

MS Dhoni retires from international cricket after 535 matches for India

WorldNews Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
MS Dhoni retires from international cricket after 535 matches for IndiaMS Dhoni played his final game for India 13 months ago but the simple announcement of his international retirement on Saturday nevertheless sparked an outpouring of admiration for what was a remarkable career on the world stage. The 39-year-old...
News video: When MS Dhoni undertook patrolling duties with Indian Army in Kashmir

When MS Dhoni undertook patrolling duties with Indian Army in Kashmir 02:08

 Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday, August 15. Dhoni, former Indian captain, has led India to various great victories under his captaincy. Dhoni has also served with the Indian Army in Kashmir as an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute...

MS Dhoni MS Dhoni Indian cricketer

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren seeks farewell match for MS Dhoni

 Soren has urged the BCCI to host a farewell match for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.
CM Soren, Dhoni's childhood coach appeal BCCI to host farewell match in Ranchi [Video]

CM Soren, Dhoni's childhood coach appeal BCCI to host farewell match in Ranchi

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 15 appealed for a farewell match to witness legendary cricketer's and Ranchi lad MS Dhoni for one more time in blue jersey after his sudden announcement of retirement. Childhood coach of India's one of the finest captains, Chanchal Bhattacharya reiterated CM Soren's idea. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via Instagram post on August 15, leaving swarm of his fans heartbroken. Speaking to ANI, MS Dhoni's childhood coach Chanchal spoke on the Jharkhand CM suggesting a farewell match for Dhoni who announced retirement from international cricket. He said, "It is a great idea. I appeal to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to organise a match in Ranchi."

MS Dhoni retires: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, others congratulate Mahi

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, tributes poured in from the world of cricket. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Dhoni over his contribution to Indian..

India's Dhoni quits international cricket, to play IPL

End of an era! MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on August 15 announced his retirement from international cricket. The Chennai Super Kings captain had last played in the semifinal of ICC ODI 2019..

MS Dhoni retires: Bollywood says 'No retirement from our hearts'

 As India's World Cup-winning captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced retirement from the international cricket, several Bollywood celebrities thanked...
Virat Kohli pens emotional note for MS Dhoni: I tip my hat to you

 Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday penned an emotional note for MS Dhoni after the former skipper announced retirement from the international...
Shane Warne appeals to MS Dhoni to join his side for 'The Hundred' next year

 Australian spin legend Shane Warne on Saturday invited Mahendra Singh Dhoni to play for his side London Spirit in The Hundred next year. Dhoni called time on his...
