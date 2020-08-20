Global  
 

'Eternally grateful for what you have done': PM Narendra Modi writes letter to MS Dhoni on his retirement

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to *Mahendra Singh Dhoni*, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. In the letter, the Prime Minister hailed him as a ‘phenomenon’ and wished him the best for future endeavours.

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Dhoni retired from...
