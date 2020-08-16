|
Priti Patel claims migrants see France as a ‘racist’ country
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Priti Patel claimed migrants view France as a ‘racist’ country (Picture: AP/PA) Priti Patel has said migrants are fleeing to Britain ‘because they claim France is racist’. The Home Secretary was trying to quell rising Tory anger over the increasing arrivals when she told MPs on a conference call migrants believed ‘racism’ could prevent them from getting a job in France. One Tory MP told The Sun she made the claim after being...
