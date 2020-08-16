|
Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel as ties open
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel began working Sunday as the two countries opened diplomatic ties, part of a deal brokered by the U.S. that required Israel to halt its contentious plan to annex West Bank land sought by the Palestinians for a future state. Associated Press journalists in Jerusalem and Dubai were able to call each other from both landline and cellular phones registered to Israel's country code +972 from around 1:15 p.m. Over an hour later, Emirati officials acknowledged that Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah...
