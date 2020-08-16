Global  
 

Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel as ties open

WorldNews Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel as ties openDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel began working Sunday as the two countries opened diplomatic ties, part of a deal brokered by the U.S. that required Israel to halt its contentious plan to annex West Bank land sought by the Palestinians for a future state. Associated Press journalists in Jerusalem and Dubai were able to call each other from both landline and cellular phones registered to Israel's country code +972 from around 1:15 p.m. Over an hour later, Emirati officials acknowledged that Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal

Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal 01:53

 Turkey is considering suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador over the Gulf state's accord to normalize ties with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. Emer McCarthy reports.

