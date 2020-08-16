Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jared Kushner says he and Ivanka Trump 'absolutely' sending their kids back to school and have 'no fear in doing so'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
When asked if he was sending his kids back to the classroom, Kushner did not hesitate to say yes, adding he had no concerns about it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jared Kushner Jared Kushner American investor, real-estate developer, newspaper publisher, and senior advisor to President Donald Trump

Jared Kushner says Trump wants "fair" voting system as future of USPS remains uncertain

 The future of the U.S. Postal Service remains uncertain as the agency finds itself in the middle of a high-stakes debate over how to vote in America. "Face the..
CBS News

8/16: Kushner, Lightfood, Reeves

 Today on "Face the Nation," the pandemic continues to rage as the race for president shifts into high gear and President Trump ramps up his campaign to discredit..
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on August 16, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, White House National Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret..
CBS News

Kushner has "no fear" about sending his kids to school amid pandemic

 The president's son-in-law and senior adviser said he "absolutely" will be sending his children back to school.
CBS News

Ivanka Trump Ivanka Trump American Advisor to the President, businesswoman, and daughter of Donald Trump

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy' [Video]

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy'

Jared Kushner has confirmed he had a 'friendly discussion' about policy with Kanye West in Colorado. CNN reports the senior adviser to President Donald Trump said the conversation wasn't necessarily focused on the rapper's presidential campaign. West was camping in Colorado and flew to Telluride to meet with Kushner and his wife, first daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Trump donated to Kamala Harris years ago. His campaign says it shows he's not racist.

 Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also gave money to Harris in the past.
CBS News
Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls [Video]

Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls

U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter and adviser Ivanka are rallying support for Goya Foods on Twitter, amid continued calls on social media to boycott the food company over its CEO's effusive praise for Trump. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

After TikTok, Trump indicates banning Alibaba, other Chinese firms in US

 US President Trump has indicated that he was looking to ban other Chinese-owned companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba in the United States, days after...
IndiaTimes

SHOCK POLL: Trump Surges in New CNN Survey, Slashes 14-Point Deficit Down to 4

 After months of major national polls showing former Vice President Joe Biden with a sizable margin over President Donald Trump — a new survey shows the...
Mediaite

Dems to Hammer Trump's Handling of Pandemic at Convention

 A major theme of this week's Democratic National Convention will be President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, The Hill reported on Sunday.
Newsmax Also reported by •NewsdayMediaite

Tweets about this

Zoraida17362903

Zoraida Rivera RT @GeorgeTakei: Well well well... https://t.co/pjoBSUb2ov 16 seconds ago

PatsFan876

exGOP - Doug Knox😷 RT @TNMouth: Just a friendly reminder to @realDonaldTrump @gop @GOPChairwoman #KAG2020...trump, ivanka and munchin all donated to kamala Ha… 12 minutes ago