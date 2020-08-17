Global  
 

After TikTok, Trump administration may ban Alibaba, other Chinese firms in US

WorldNews Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has indicated that he was looking to ban other Chinese-owned companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba in the United States, days after signing an executive order targetting TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, Fox News reported. The development came after Trump issued an executive order on August 14, requiring ByteDance to divest its...
