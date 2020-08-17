|
After TikTok, Trump administration may ban Alibaba, other Chinese firms in US
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has indicated that he was looking to ban other Chinese-owned companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba in the United States, days after signing an executive order targetting TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, Fox News reported. The development came after Trump issued an executive order on August 14, requiring ByteDance to divest its...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alibaba Group Hangzhou-based group of Internet-based e-commerce businesses
Alibaba reports 34% surge in quarterly revenueHANGZHOU - China's e-commerce giant Alibaba Group reported year-on-year revenue growth of 34 percent to 153.8 billion yuan ($21.76 billion) for the quarter that..
WorldNews
China's Alibaba offers olive branch to TrumpThe comments from the online retail giant's boss come as the firm saw sales jump in the wake of the pandemic.
BBC News
Alibaba founder summoned by Gurugram court over former employee's complaint
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:32Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Unconventional: Trump puts stamp on made-for-TV Republican event
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:44Published
Judge lifts gag order on Mary Trump ahead of book release"On the other hand the non-confidential part of the Agreement, the Trump family relationships, may be more interesting now in 2020 with a Presidential election..
CBS News
Trump is a "narcissist," niece claims in scathing new tell-all book"Donald… destroyed my father," she wrote. "I can't let him destroy my country."
CBS News
Trump's niece says his father destroyed his "spark of kindness""Certain feelings were not allowed" in the Trump family, Mary Trump says.
CBS News
TikTok sues Trump administration over US banBased on wallpaper by Michael Gillett (Wallpaper Hub)
TikTok has sued President Donald Trump’s administration for banning transactions with parent..
The Verge
ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company
ByteDance investors eye bid for TikTok - sources
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
TikTok to launch court action over Donald Trump's crackdownTikTok has said it will mount a court challenge to the Trump administration’s crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned service, which Washington accuses of being..
WorldNews
TikTok confirms it will sue the Trump administrationIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
TikTok confirmed Saturday that it will file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over an executive order..
The Verge
TikTok to challenge U.S. order in court -sources
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19Published
TikTok Video-sharing application
TikTok plans to sue Trump administration over banThe suit, which has not yet been filed, could come as early as this week.
CBS News
Claudia Conway Still Wants Emancipation Despite Kellyanne Conway ResigningKellyanne Conway's abrupt resignation from The White House may not be enough to save her family, because her daughter still wants to be emancipated ... she..
TMZ.com
McDonalds Secrets From A Former Cashier
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:50Published
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
DHS chief Wolf says cannot police U.S. poll sites
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:45Published
Barr asked Rupert Murdoch to 'muzzle' Fox News commentator Napolitano, book claimsAttorney General William Barr allegedly told Rupert Murdoch to “muzzle” Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano during a meeting last year,..
WorldNews
Kayleigh McEnany, Mike Pence Go Conveniently Deaf on Trump’s QAnon PraiseDonald Trump’s press secretary and vice president claimed they had not heard the recent praise he offered to QAnon followers and tried to frame concern over..
WorldNews
Macron pledges support for Russia's Navalny
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:35Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this