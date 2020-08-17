|
Carter Hart, Jakub Voracek lead Flyers over Canadiens to take 2-1 series lead
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Carter Hart made 23 saves for his first-career playoff shutout as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series. ......
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Carter Hart Canadian ice hockey player
Jakub Voráček Czech Republic ice hockey player
Philadelphia Flyers National Hockey League team in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Montreal Canadiens National Hockey League team in Montreal, Quebec, Canada
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this