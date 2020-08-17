Global  
 

Carter Hart, Jakub Voracek lead Flyers over Canadiens to take 2-1 series lead

Monday, 17 August 2020
Carter Hart, Jakub Voracek lead Flyers over Canadiens to take 2-1 series leadCarter Hart made 23 saves for his first-career playoff shutout as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series. ......
Hart rebounds, blanks Canadiens to give Flyers a 2-1 series lead

 After a 5-0 thumping in Game 2, the Flyers responded with a 1-0 win on Jake Voracek's goal and Carter Hart's stellar play in goal  
