Carter Hart, Jakub Voracek lead Flyers over Canadiens to take 2-1 series lead Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Carter Hart made 23 saves for his first-career playoff shutout as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series. ...... Carter Hart made 23 saves for his first-career playoff shutout as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series. ...... 👓 View full article

