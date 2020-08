You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ellen DeGeneres Show producers reportedly dismissed amid investigation



Three top producers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show have reportedly been fired amid an investigation into misconduct and harassment on set. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 33 minutes ago Daily Download: Ellen DeGeneres Enjoys Lunch With Kevin Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations



Ellen DeGeneres and Kevin Hart meet up for lunch a week after the actor defended the talk show host following allegations of a toxic work environment. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:59 Published 15 hours ago Jay Leno 'fully supports' Ellen DeGeneres amid 'toxic' workplace claims



Leno has vowed to stand by the daytime talk show host, hailing her as "a kind and decent person" . Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this