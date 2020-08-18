Canada finance minister resigns amid friction with Trudeau and charity scandal

Global  
 

Canada finance minister resigns amid friction with Trudeau and charity scandalShares Canada's finance minister resigned on Monday amid friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over spending policies and after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student grant program. Bill Morneau said he would not run for parliament again and would instead seek to become the next secretary general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Just last week, Trudeau had expressed confidence in his finance minister as rumors swirled of a rift between the two men. Morneau, 57, has been in the job since Trudeau's Liberals took power in 2015. "This morning I went to the prime minister and I tendered my resignation,"...
Canada finance minister resigns amid charity scandal and reports of tensions with Trudeau

 Opposition parties have called for Bill Morneau's resignation over allegations he had a conflict of interest Canada's finance minister has announced his..
Rise in far-right threats against Justin Trudeau, police warn

 The threats follow a number of security incidents targeting Canadian federal officials.
Bill Morneau: Canada finance minister quits amid charity probe

 Finance minister Bill Morneau says he will step down after ethics scandal.
Canadian finance minister could lose job amid dispute over virus response

 OTTAWA — Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau could lose his job amid disagreements with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over how to steer the economy through..
WorldNews

PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary [Video]

PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary

Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Vajpayee and remembered his 'outstanding service' to the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary as he remembered the former prime minister’s outstanding service to the nation. Union home..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published
Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day

Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau resigns, says will seek top OECD job

 Trudeau, who campaigned on a platform to tackle climate change, believes the 2021 budget should have an ambitious environmental element to start weaning the...
