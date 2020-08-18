|
Michelle Obama, John Kasich, coronavirus: How Republicans reacted to night 1 of the DNC convention
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Republicans watching the Democratic National Convention were critical about Democratic claims about coronavirus, John Kasich and Michelle Obama.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States
Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55Published
'Over her head': Trump slams Michelle Obama's DNC speech as 'divisive' and unworthy of 'fawning reviews'Michelle Obama said Trump is the 'wrong president for our country' during her headlining speech on the Democratic National Convention's opening night.
USATODAY.com
Everyone's obsessed with Michelle Obama's vote necklace—here's where you can get oneMichelle Obama debuted a "vote" necklace during the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Here's where to get it and similar necklace styles.
USATODAY.com
Trump calls Michelle Obama's speech 'divisive'President Donald Trump says former First Lady Michelle Obama's speech during the first night of the virtual Democratic Convention was 'divisive.' (Aug...
USATODAY.com
John Kasich American politician and former television host
Sanders is the MVP of the Democratic convention. We have to save our democracy from Trump.Like many progressives, I was not thrilled by the inclusion of former Ohio governor John Kasich. But we can worry about Joe Biden's agenda on Jan. 20.
USATODAY.com
Michelle Obama goes 'high', GOP's John Kasich blasts Trump and other top moments from the DNC's opening nightThe first night of the Democratic National Convention included remarks from Michelle Obama and some Republicans who are now backing Joe Biden
USATODAY.com
There's a 'better way': GOP voices rail against Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party
Ady Bark Speaks to The TimesAfter learning in 2016 that he had a terminal neurodegenerative disease, Mr. Barkan became a champion of ‘Medicare for all.’ He spoke with The Times ahead of..
NYTimes.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Paul Manafort was 'a grave counterintelligence threat,' Republican-led Senate panel findsPaul Manafort's "proximity to Trump created opportunities for Russian intelligence services to exert influence over, and acquire confidential information on, the..
USATODAY.com
St. Louis couple, Covington Catholic student to speak at Republican National ConventionThere will be four days of Republican meetings in Charlotte, N.C., and four days of speeches and other events in and around Washington, D.C.
USATODAY.com
Final Report on Russian Interference and Ties to Trump Is Released by G.O.P.-Led Senate PanelThe report was expected to confirm the special counsel’s findings at a moment when President Trump’s allies have sought to undermine his inquiry.
NYTimes.com
On convention and COVID, Democrats face reality as Trump Republicans fantasize: GOP strategistBy a strange twist of political fate, Joe Biden may fit this moment perfectly. His strengths are decency and normalcy and this country is longing for both.
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Keynote Speaker? How About 17 of ThemDemocrats have assembled a mash-up of 17 of the “next generation of party leaders,” instead of one featured speaker. But are they missing an opportunity to..
NYTimes.com
McGowan Slams Kamala Harris
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Michigan Governor Whitmer on her DNC speech, Democratic nominee Biden's chances in the MidwestMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss her speech at the Democratic National Convention, and how she sees Democratic nominee Joe..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this