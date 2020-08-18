Global  
 

Michelle Obama, John Kasich, coronavirus: How Republicans reacted to night 1 of the DNC convention

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Republicans watching the Democratic National Convention were critical about Democratic claims about coronavirus, John Kasich and Michelle Obama.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC

Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC 02:27

 Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped off the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, where a parade of high-profile speakers took President Donald Trump to task for his handling of the global health crisis and America's racial divide. Gloria Tso reports.

Michelle Obama Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States

Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump [Video]

Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump

Following night 1 of the Democratic National Convention that saw former first lady Michelle Obama give a scathing attack against four more years of Donald Trump in office, Trump on Tuesday called the speech "divisive."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

'Over her head': Trump slams Michelle Obama's DNC speech as 'divisive' and unworthy of 'fawning reviews'

 Michelle Obama said Trump is the 'wrong president for our country' during her headlining speech on the Democratic National Convention's opening night.
USATODAY.com

Everyone's obsessed with Michelle Obama's vote necklace—here's where you can get one

 Michelle Obama debuted a "vote" necklace during the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Here's where to get it and similar necklace styles.
USATODAY.com

Trump calls Michelle Obama's speech 'divisive'

 President Donald Trump says former First Lady Michelle Obama's speech during the first night of the virtual Democratic Convention was 'divisive.' (Aug...
USATODAY.com

John Kasich John Kasich American politician and former television host

Sanders is the MVP of the Democratic convention. We have to save our democracy from Trump.

 Like many progressives, I was not thrilled by the inclusion of former Ohio governor John Kasich. But we can worry about Joe Biden's agenda on Jan. 20.
USATODAY.com

Michelle Obama goes 'high', GOP's John Kasich blasts Trump and other top moments from the DNC's opening night

 The first night of the Democratic National Convention included remarks from Michelle Obama and some Republicans who are now backing Joe Biden
USATODAY.com
There's a 'better way': GOP voices rail against Trump [Video]

There's a 'better way': GOP voices rail against Trump

Meg Whitman, the CEO of Quibi, and John Kasich, the former governor of Ohio - both Republicans - criticized the Trump administration at the Democratic National Convention Monday and pledged to support to the Biden-Harris presidential ticket.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Ady Bark Speaks to The Times

 After learning in 2016 that he had a terminal neurodegenerative disease, Mr. Barkan became a champion of ‘Medicare for all.’ He spoke with The Times ahead of..
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Paul Manafort was 'a grave counterintelligence threat,' Republican-led Senate panel finds

 Paul Manafort's "proximity to Trump created opportunities for Russian intelligence services to exert influence over, and acquire confidential information on, the..
USATODAY.com

St. Louis couple, Covington Catholic student to speak at Republican National Convention

 There will be four days of Republican meetings in Charlotte, N.C., and four days of speeches and other events in and around Washington, D.C.
USATODAY.com

Final Report on Russian Interference and Ties to Trump Is Released by G.O.P.-Led Senate Panel

 The report was expected to confirm the special counsel’s findings at a moment when President Trump’s allies have sought to undermine his inquiry.
NYTimes.com

On convention and COVID, Democrats face reality as Trump Republicans fantasize: GOP strategist

 By a strange twist of political fate, Joe Biden may fit this moment perfectly. His strengths are decency and normalcy and this country is longing for both.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Keynote Speaker? How About 17 of Them

 Democrats have assembled a mash-up of 17 of the “next generation of party leaders,” instead of one featured speaker. But are they missing an opportunity to..
NYTimes.com
McGowan Slams Kamala Harris [Video]

McGowan Slams Kamala Harris

Rose McGowan has attacked Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris. McGowan said Harris once accepting a donation from disgraced Hollywood tycoon Harvey Weinstein. “Did you return the money Weinstein gave you? @SenKamalaHarris How many predators bankroll you?” In 2017 rape allegations destroyed Weinstein's reputation. Page Six reports slew of Democrats, including Harris, announced they’d be donating the disgraced producer’s funds to various charities. Weinstein donated $5,000 to Harris.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Michigan Governor Whitmer on her DNC speech, Democratic nominee Biden's chances in the Midwest

 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss her speech at the Democratic National Convention, and how she sees Democratic nominee Joe..
CBS News

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17Published
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:44Published
Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:11Published

Eye Opener: Top Democrats call for party unity at first night of DNC

 The Democratic National Convention kicked off virtually Monday evening with speakers calling for party unity and taking jabs at President Trump. Also, COVID-19...
CBS News

Quibi CEO Meg Whitman, who ran for governor of California as a Republican, will speak at the DNC

Quibi CEO Meg Whitman, who ran for governor of California as a Republican, will speak at the DNC · Quibi CEO Meg Whitman will speak at the Democratic National Convention Monday night, the DNC announced. · Whitman previously ran for governor of California...
Business Insider

‘America Is at a Crossroads’: John Kasich Delivers DNC Speech From Literal Crossroads

 Former Ohio Governor and 2012 Republican presidential candidate John Kasich delivered his DNC speech at a literal crossroads on Monday night -- calling for all...
Mediaite


