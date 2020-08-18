Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michelle Obama goes 'high', GOP's John Kasich blasts Trump and other top moments from the DNC's opening night

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The first night of the Democratic National Convention included remarks from Michelle Obama and some Republicans who are now backing Joe Biden
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Michelle Obama: 'It is up to us' to vote for Biden

Michelle Obama: 'It is up to us' to vote for Biden 02:13

 Former first lady Michelle Obama on the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday said, "If we want to be able to look our children in the eye after this election, we have got to reassert our place in American history."

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michelle Obama Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States

Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head' [Video]

Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is telling Democrats, vote like your livesdepend on it. Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of theDemocratic National Convention on Monday and addressed Trump directly. Shesays, "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had morethan enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in overhis head."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

First night of Democratic National Convention focuses on unity and pandemic toll

 The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday with Americans discussing the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on them, while Democrats -- and some..
CBS News

Michelle Obama: It will get worse if Trump wins

 Former First Lady Michelle Obama is urging Americans to vote for Joe Biden, telling the virtual Democratic National Convention "if you think things possibly..
USATODAY.com

Michelle Obama Calls Trump ‘Wrong President for Our Country,’ Urging Voters to Act

 Speaking in deeply personal terms, the former first lady says the country has been living with the failures of a president who is not up to the task.
NYTimes.com

Michelle Obama: "We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it"

 Michelle Obama closed out the first night of the Democratic National Convention with a passionate plea to vote for Joe Biden. "If you think things cannot..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

'Wrong president': Michelle Obama assails Trump as Democrats open convention

 Michelle Obama delivered a passionate broadside against US President Donald Trump during Monday's opening night of the Democratic National Convention, assailing..
New Zealand Herald

Michelle Obama: Trump 'wrong' and 'over his head'

 Former first lady Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump Monday night, delivering a scathing critique of the Republican president who replaced her..
USATODAY.com
There's a 'better way': GOP voices rail against Trump [Video]

There's a 'better way': GOP voices rail against Trump

Meg Whitman, the CEO of Quibi, and John Kasich, the former governor of Ohio - both Republicans - criticized the Trump administration at the Democratic National Convention Monday and pledged to support to the Biden-Harris presidential ticket.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

John Kasich John Kasich American politician and former television host

Kasich says Biden is a "man for our times"

 Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, speaking at an actual fork in a road, said the nation is at a "crossroads." "I'm proud of my Republican heritage..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Rising stars' at DNC, voting rights anniversary, NBA championship: 5 things you need to know Tuesday

 Democratic "rising stars" will give keynote address at DNC, Trump to campaign in battleground states, Lakers begin quest for NBA championship and more news..
USATODAY.com

'America is not intimidated by you:' Dems push back at Trump over mail-voting, postal service at DNC

 Democrats gave a vigorous defense of mail-voting while also slamming President Donald Trump for not supporting additional funding for the United States Postal..
USATODAY.com
'Nero fiddled while Rome burned - Trump golfs' -Sanders [Video]

'Nero fiddled while Rome burned - Trump golfs' -Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, speaking in support of Joe Biden on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, blasted President Trump's response to the coronavirus, saying he put American lives "in jeopardy."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Doug Jones: Biden 'the leader our country needs'

 Senator Doug Jones of Alabama called former Vice President Joe Biden 'exactly the leader our country needs right now,' in an address to the virtual Democratic..
USATODAY.com
Klobuchar: Biden for the middle of America [Video]

Klobuchar: Biden for the middle of America

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar on Monday made the case for electing former Vice President Joe Biden for those who are tired of political extremes.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Cuomo Speaks On Night 1 Of DNC [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Speaks On Night 1 Of DNC

Former first lady Michelle Obama also took the virtual stage. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published
Michelle Obama: Vote Biden 'like our lives depend on it' [Video]

Michelle Obama: Vote Biden 'like our lives depend on it'

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama at the start of the DNC on Monday said President Donald Trump is "clearly in over his head" and not cut out for the job, urging Americans to vote for Joe Biden..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published
Michelle Obama Ends 1st Night Of Virtual DNC [Video]

Michelle Obama Ends 1st Night Of Virtual DNC

A historic Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday night, reports Pet Kessler (4:45).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 17, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Michelle Obama: "We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it"

 Michelle Obama closed out the first night of the Democratic National Convention with a passionate plea to vote for Joe Biden. "If you think things cannot...
CBS News Also reported by •SBSJerusalem Post

What Joe Biden wants to accomplish at the virtual DNC

 As Democrats begin the first night of their virtual 2020 convention, "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell previews what former Vice...
CBS News

Never-Trumper John Kasich Stumps for Biden: 'No One Pushes Joe Around'

 In a rare Democratic National Convention invite, former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, a professed critic of President Donald Trump, stumped for Joe Biden,...
Newsmax


Tweets about this