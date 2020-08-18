|
Michelle Obama goes 'high', GOP's John Kasich blasts Trump and other top moments from the DNC's opening night
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The first night of the Democratic National Convention included remarks from Michelle Obama and some Republicans who are now backing Joe Biden
