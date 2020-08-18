Global  
 

Live coverage: Democratic convention will feature Jill Biden, Bill Clinton and nominating roll call

Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Former second lady Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton will be among the headliners Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention.
 On day two of the all-virtual Democratic Convention former-VP Joe Biden officially gets his party's presidential nomination which will be followed by speeches from his wife and two former presidents.

2020 Democratic National Convention night 2 live updates

 Bill Clinton and Jill BIden are both scheduled to speak on Tuesday.
What to Watch on DNC Night 2: AOC, Bill Clinton and Jill Biden

 Democrats on Tuesday night will focus on the themes of national security, American unity and generational change. Bill Clinton and John Kerry, standard bearers..
How to watch Day 2 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

 Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton are among those speaking Tuesday.
How to Watch the Democratic National Convention

 Jill Biden and Bill Clinton are headlining the second night of the convention on Tuesday.
New photos show Bill Clinton getting massage from Jeffrey Epstein accuser

 One of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims has spoken out after newly unearthed photos showed her giving President Bill Clinton a massage during following a flight..
New Zealand Herald

Democrats to formally nominate Joe Biden on second day of convention

 Democrats are gearing up for night two of the Democratic National Convention, which is expected to feature Joe Biden's formal nomination. Ed O'Keefe has the..
Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts

Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Cindy McCain to appear in video for the Democratic convention

 Cindy McCain will be the latest Republican to lend her voice to the Democratic convention in a video which will air Tuesday.
DNC draws fewer TV viewers, but gets an online boost with virtual program

 Democrats reported 28.9 million viewers for convention on TV or online, with a boost online offsetting a decline in television viewership.
Highlights from Biden's nearly 50 years at Democratic conventions

 Since 1972, the presumptive nominee has only missed one Democratic National Convention.
