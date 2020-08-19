Global  
 

'Rot in hell': 'Golden State Killer' Joseph DeAngelo faces his victims in court on first day of sentencing hearings

Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Joseph James DeAngelo, the man dubbed as the "Golden State Killer," is thought to be one of California's most prolific serial killers.
News video: 'Golden State Killer' sentenced to life in prison

'Golden State Killer' sentenced to life in prison 02:15

 A former California police officer, Joseph James DeAngelo, who lived a double life as the "Golden State Killer" was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for a string of 1970s and '80s murders and rapes that were solved through the use of public genealogy websites.

Golden State Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison

 The man known as the Golden State Killer will be spending the rest of his days behind bars. Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. learned his fate Friday when Judge Michael..
TMZ.com

Golden State killer sentenced to life without parole for 26 rapes, murders

 Joseph James DeAngelo, will die in prison after pleading guilty to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges stemming from crimes in the 1970s and 1980s.
 
USATODAY.com

"Golden State Killer" sentened to life in prison without parole

 The infamous "Golden State Killer," Joseph DeAngelo, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He apologized in court Friday. CBSN's..
CBS News

California California State in the western United States

Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison

 The sentencing puts an end to one of the most heinous criminal chapters in California history.
BBC News

DA Anne Marie Schubert Speaks At Joseph DeAngelo’s Sentencing [Video]

DA Anne Marie Schubert Speaks At Joseph DeAngelo’s Sentencing

The district attorney shared her thoughts on the confessed Golden State Killer’s ahead of his sentencing.

'I Will Never Be The Same Person': Ex-Wife Of Golden State Killer Submits Victim Impact Statement [Video]

'I Will Never Be The Same Person': Ex-Wife Of Golden State Killer Submits Victim Impact Statement

A judgment day 40 years in the making. The terrors of the man known as the Golden State Killer will be formally punished during a sentencing hearing at Sacramento State University Friday.

As the Golden State Killer's case comes to a close, Detective Carol Daly says her work with his victims will never end [Video]

As the Golden State Killer's case comes to a close, Detective Carol Daly says her work with his victims will never end

Bridgette Bjorlo reports

