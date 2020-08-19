Kamala Harris at the DNC, coronavirus outbreak, California wildfires: 5 things to know Wednesday

Percival Andrés RT @bookforum: At the @newrepublic, @alex_shephard diagnoses why the media is uniquely terrible at covering the US postal service; starting… 4 seconds ago

Gabby Storey 🏳️‍🌈 RT @medievalgender: C4P deadline for GMS 2021 Gender and Mobility: 31st August. Plenaries Liz Herbert McAvoy, @menysnoweballes @sevincmina,… 16 seconds ago

Lethbridge News Now Good morning for Wednesday, August 19. For more local stories, visit https://t.co/PHaMj3Qrhg. #SouthernAlberta #LNN… https://t.co/5Jp1tVl9JO 4 minutes ago

Aisha Cire Diallo RT @CarnegieMellon: In Nature of Language, one of our 15 signature courses this fall, students will learn what it means to study language s… 9 minutes ago

Priya Iyer RT @DrHarish_Joshi: Here are the Top News Stories for 5th August 2020 https://t.co/4EyFYxZwrL via NaMo App https://t.co/hE6iWdZrWu 10 minutes ago

Priya Iyer RT @DrHarish_Joshi: Here are the Top News Stories for 7th August 2020 https://t.co/3kFxHNpAz0 via NaMo App https://t.co/pc82n4vsLW 10 minutes ago