Kamala Harris at the DNC, coronavirus outbreak, California wildfires: 5 things to know Wednesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Kamala Harris headlines Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention, California wildfires rage on and more news to start your Wednesday.
Video Credit: Loopsider - English
News video: Kamala Harris: things you should know

Kamala Harris: things you should know 03:07

 Making history: Kamala Harris, a woman of firsts, is Biden's Vice Presidential nominee.

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett on the impact of the 2020 DNC

 Former President Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and Michelle Obama's..
CBS News
John Kasich Endorses Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention [Video]

John Kasich Endorses Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention

The Republican and former Ohio Governor appeared at a literal crossroad to give his remarks.

Duration: 01:24

Democrats Set Aside Their Differences

 Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention made clear why Joe Biden is now the nominee.
NYTimes.com

Democrats cast wide night to undecided voters

 The Biden campaign continued to use both progressive and conservative voices during the second night of the Democratic National Convention, in an attempt to..
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris American politician

Barack Obama's speech and what else to expect for Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

 Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden, headline Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention.
USATODAY.com

Hillary Clinton’s Bittersweet Return to the Democratic Convention

 The party’s 2016 standard-bearer will return to the stage on Wednesday to promote Joseph R. Biden Jr. and confer her legacy on Kamala Harris, the..
NYTimes.com

Kamala Harris' name isn't difficult to pronounce. There's no excuse for getting it wrong.

 If you don't know how to pronounce someone's name, ask. Then listen. It's not a red state or blue state thing, but the respectful thing to do.
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris seeks to crack glass ceiling in US politics as backlash against Trump galvanizes women

 Kamala Harris' nomination is a recognition of the powerful role of women who've increasingly shifted allegiance to Democrats.
USATODAY.com

California California State in the western United States

Dozens of wildfires burn across California amid blistering heat wave

 The state is under a state of emergency.
CBS News

Dozens of wildfires burn across California, threatening homes and forcing thousands to evacuate

 Nearly 30 fires are blazing across California, fueled by extreme heat that has also led to statewide power shortages. Carter Evans reports.
CBS News

Eye Opener: Joe Biden formally accepts Democratic nomination

 Democrats officially selected Joe Biden as their nominee for president on the second day of their convention Tuesday. Also, California declared a state of..
CBS News

River Fire flames burn on mountain top as wildfire prompts evacuations

 Fire crews were fighting to contain the River Fire near Salinas, California, as it threatened residential homes on August 18.
 
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories August 19 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday August 19th: Democratic Party formally nominates Joe Biden; Bill Clinton, John Kerry, Colin Powell hammer President Trump;..
USATODAY.com

Jill Biden Stumps For Joe [Video]

Jill Biden Stumps For Joe

Dr. Jill Biden made the case for her husband to become the next president on day two of the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Duration: 01:36
McGowan Slams Kamala Harris [Video]

McGowan Slams Kamala Harris

Rose McGowan has attacked Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris. McGowan said Harris once accepting a donation from disgraced Hollywood tycoon Harvey Weinstein. “Did you return the money Weinstein..

Duration: 00:41
US Vice President candidate Kamala Harris' posters pop up in Tamil Nadu [Video]

US Vice President candidate Kamala Harris' posters pop up in Tamil Nadu

Poster of Kamala Harris were erected in her native place on August 18 ahead her nomination as presumptive Democratic vice president. Posters have pictures of Harris with a text in Tamilian script...

Duration: 02:14

