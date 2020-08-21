Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In Break From Royal Tradition, Meghan Markle Calls For Change In US Polls

WorldNews Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
In Break From Royal Tradition, Meghan Markle Calls For Change In US PollsMeghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, on Thursday broke from protocol normally followed by British royals in calling for a "change" in the upcoming US presidential election. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan talk social media in first joint video call from new house; Meghan joins voter registration drive

 Harry and Meghan met with members of the Commonwealth Trust, a remaining link to the UK, to talk about making the world better through social media.
USATODAY.com
Sarah Cooper's 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' in Development at CBS, 'The Crown' Showrunner on Meghan Mar [Video]

Sarah Cooper's 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' in Development at CBS, 'The Crown' Showrunner on Meghan Mar

Sarah Cooper's second book, 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings,' is now in development at CBS, 'The Crown' showrunner explains why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are off limits & Charlotte Kirk is at the center of Ron Meyer's exit.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:25Published
'The Crown' Showrunner Peter Morgan Explains Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Off-Limits | THR News [Video]

'The Crown' Showrunner Peter Morgan Explains Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Off-Limits | THR News

Creator and showrunner Peter Morgan shares the unofficial feedback he gets from the royal family and why characters based on Prince Andrew and others won't be making an appearance in the Emmy-nominated series.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:14Published

Meghan joins forces with Michelle Obama's voter registration organization

 Michelle Obama's When We All Vote organization has enlisted several powerful women to encourage voter registration.
CBS News

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex

The British monarchy is a game. Harry and Meghan didn’t want to play

 What is required of the British monarchy? The answer is obvious, though it is both painful and embarrassing to admit: It is a willingness to be consumed...
WorldNews
Meghan Markle: It's good to be home in the US with Harry [Video]

Meghan Markle: It's good to be home in the US with Harry

Meghan Markle says it's good to be home after returning to the United States with Prince Harry and their one-year-old son Archie. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:20Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the UK for special reason [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the UK for special reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the UK for special reason

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published
Omid Scobie Wanted To 'Re-Humanize' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle With 'Finding Freedom' [Video]

Omid Scobie Wanted To 'Re-Humanize' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle With 'Finding Freedom'

'Finding Freedom' goes behind the headlines to get to the heart of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's complicated life together under the intense scrutiny of the press, the public and the Royal family...

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:33Published
Prince Harry And Meghan Move To Califronia [Video]

Prince Harry And Meghan Move To Califronia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are new homeowners. The happy couple recently purchased a home in Santa Barabra, California. A representative for the former royals told CNN that they moved into the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

In Break From Royal Tradition, Meghan Markle Calls For Change In US Polls

In Break From Royal Tradition, Meghan Markle Calls For Change In US Polls Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, on Thursday broke from protocol normally followed by British royals in calling for a "change" in the upcoming US...
WorldNews

Prince Harry and Meghan move to new California family home

Prince Harry and Meghan move to new California family home Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased and moved into a new family home in Santa Barbara, an affluent seaside city outside Los Angeles, according to US...
WorldNews Also reported by •The Age

'Be happy': Mike Tindall's message for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

'Be happy': Mike Tindall's message for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Mike Tindall says he just wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to "be happy".The couple quit as senior members of the British royal family earlier this year and...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this