Joe Biden bets big on 'character, compassion, decency' at DNC convention. Is that enough to activate the base?

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden touted character and civility over sharp ideology as the best weapons against Donald Trump coming out of the DNC's 2020 virtual convention.
News video: Joe Biden accepts presidential nomination on final night of the Democratic National Convention

 Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday.

7 Takeaways From the Democratic National Convention

 Joe Biden rallied the party around him, with help from Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders. But even as Democrats reach out to disaffected moderates, they’re also..
NYTimes.com
Minnesota Poll: Trump And Biden Nearly Tied [Video]

Minnesota Poll: Trump And Biden Nearly Tied

A new poll spells bad news for Joe Biden's candidacy. The poll shows President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are statistically tied in Minnesota. This poll is from the Trafalgar Group. It finds Biden at 46.9 percent and Trump at 46.5 percent. The other candidates in the race get 6.6 percent total. This means the President could be the first Republican in 48 years to win Minnesota in the general election.

Comment: How Joe Biden's speech neutralises Donald Trump's insult

 COMMENT: Donald Trump has spent months telling American voters that Joe Biden is practically senile.His campaign has run ads compiling all of Biden's various..
New Zealand Herald

Fact-Checking the Democratic National Convention

 The four-day virtual event focused on character rather than policy. Still, Democrats exaggerated about Social Security, jobs and the coronavirus pandemic.
NYTimes.com

Trump slams Biden as he accepts Democratic nomination

 President Trump took aim at Joe Biden on the final day of the Democratic National Convention. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joins CBSN with that..
CBS News

Steve Bannon fires back on border wall fraud charges: 'Honey badger doesn't give'

 President Donald Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon called the fraud and money laundering charges against him a "total political hit job."
USATODAY.com

The DNC ends with Joe Biden accepting the nomination [Video]

The DNC ends with Joe Biden accepting the nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday.

95-year-old Michigan vet and Republican says he's voting against Trump during DNC [Video]

95-year-old Michigan vet and Republican says he's voting against Trump during DNC

Mayor Pete’s DNC Speech [Video]

Mayor Pete’s DNC Speech

Pete Buttigieg spoke on the final night of the Democrat National Convention, as his former opponent Joe Biden officially becomes the man who will take on President Donald Trump.

